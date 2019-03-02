Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

WordFromTheBirds-category-logo-v4

Presented by

Salary cap set for 2019 at $188.2 million

Mar 02, 2019 at 08:02 AM
NewUrbanMug
Darren Urban/Word From The Birds

azcardinals.com

The majority of the work here in Indianapolis at the Scouting combine is draft-related, with the draft prospects getting evaluated in every way shape or form. But free agency looms in 10 days, and there is another crucial piece of business that has to be completed: The new salary cap.

The number was officially set at $188.2 million, a jump of $11 million from the 2018 figure. According to various cap-related NFL sites, the Cardinals should have around $37M or $38M in space. GM Steve Keim said the Cards still had the potential to re-sign three or four of their own free agents before March 13, although he was not specific who and, as the date crawls closer, it becomes more likely a player at least tests free agency to see what the market might bring.

Free agency officially begins the afternoon of March 13, although the legal "tampering" period -- in which teams can officially start talking to potential free agents from other teams -- starts March 11.

A bag of footballs
Photo by Arizona Cardinals

Related Content

news

The Logistics Of The Mexico Trip

Cardinals contingent visits Estadio Azteca ahead of this season's game

news

J.J. Watt, Man Of The People (On A Saturday Afternoon)

Defensive end follows through on promise to hang out with fans

news

Kliff Kingsbury Reiterates He And Kyler Murray 'In A Good Place'

Cardinals coach makes comment at NFL Owners Meetings

news

Cardinals May Practice Against Titans In Nashville During Training Camp

Vrabel says plan is for teams to get together for joint work

news

Kyler Murray Talks Big Unit And The Bird Who Cried Uncle

Quarterback's relative was at the plate when Johnson threw memorable pitch

news

With Jeff Gladney, Dollars Make Sense He'll Likely Play

New cornerback would team with Murphy, Wilson in secondary

news

Hopkins Cap Help And Numbers For Ertz, Conner

New league year -- and official start to free agency -- comes Wednesday

news

Cardinals Continue To Maneuver With Salary Cap

Kennard's pay reduction clears up more room with free agency coming

news

Chandler Jones Says Future Will Be Determined By Who Maximizes Chandler Jones

Linebacker about to hit unrestricted free-agent market

news

Talking The Terms And Phrases Of Free Agency

Some of the definitions you need to know this time of year

news

Russell Wilson Departs NFC West In Trade To Broncos

Seahawks deal away their franchise quarterback

news

J.J. Watt A Cardinals Facility Regular Early In Offseason

Buddy Morris wins NFL award for Strength Coach of the Year

Advertising