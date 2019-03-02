Salary cap set for 2019 at $188.2 million

The majority of the work here in Indianapolis at the Scouting combine is draft-related, with the draft prospects getting evaluated in every way shape or form. But free agency looms in 10 days, and there is another crucial piece of business that has to be completed: The new salary cap.

The number was officially set at $188.2 million, a jump of $11 million from the 2018 figure. According to various cap-related NFL sites, the Cardinals should have around $37M or $38M in space. GM Steve Keim said the Cards still had the potential to re-sign three or four of their own free agents before March 13, although he was not specific who and, as the date crawls closer, it becomes more likely a player at least tests free agency to see what the market might bring.