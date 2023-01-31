Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

Sean Payton Goes To Broncos As Coaching Vacancies Shrink

DeMeco Ryans tabbed as Texans' choice 

Jan 31, 2023 at 02:52 PM
And then there were two.

Sean Payton, it turns out, accepted the head coaching job with the Denver Broncos on Tuesday, while DeMeco Ryans, as expected, is going to be the Houston Texans' new coach. After Frank Reich was hired by the Carolina Panthers last week, it leaves two teams -- the Cardinals and the Indianapolis Colts -- still needing to hire a new coach as February is about to begin.

The Payton story is interesting. NFL Network reported that the Broncos had negotiated a Payton deal only after trying to secretly hire Jim Harbaugh away from Michigan, and then tried to lure Ryans away before he went to the Texans and only then did they officially hire Payton.

Ryans, who played much of his career in Houston, always seemed like a Texans top target.

Where does that leave the Cardinals? They reportedly had Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka in for an interview Tuesday, and are reportedly scheduled to interview Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anamuso on Wednesday and Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan on Thursday.

Those they have interviewed that are still available are Steelers linebackers coach Brian Flores, Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn, Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero, and Vance Joseph, the Cardinals defensive coordinator.

Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill and GM Monti Ossenfort
Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
