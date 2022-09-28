Size Just A Number For Healthy Cardinals Wide Receivers

A.J. Green probably won't play Sunday in Carolina.

Rondale Moore might -- but Moore is, and always has been, 5-foot-7. Nowhere near Green's 6-4, and that would likely leave the Cardinals' receiving corps decidedly short against the Panthers. The other receivers on the roster are Hollywood Brown (5-9), Greg Dortch (5-8) and Andy Isabella (5-9), and they did call up Andre Baccellia (5-10) last week.

But Dortch, who has turned into a top wideout for the Cardinals with Moore hurt and DeAndre Hopkins suspended, isn't hearing about any potential issues.

"I'm 5-7 (but) I feel like I play pretty big," Dortch said. "It's football, man. You've just got to catch the ball, make people miss, find ways to get the ball in guys' hands in space. Size, yeah it could help, but at the end of the day we've got to play football. Be football players. You can't measure heart, you can't measure what a guy has inside of him. Height is, it looks good on paper, but you still have to perform."

Dortch has 20 receptions for 198 yards -- second on the team in both categories to Brown -- and has the team's longest play in three games, a 30-yard catch.

The Cardinals do have 6-4 Antoine Wesley eligible to return from IR as soon as next week. The Cardinals could also elevate 6-4 Javon Mims or 6-0 C.J. Board from the practice squad, in theory.

Kyler Murray shrugged at who might be out there to throw to. He trusts the roster, the quarterback said.

"We've got to find a way to make it work," coach Kliff Kingsbury said.