Steve Keim: I Feel Like Kyler Murray Contract Will Get Done 

There is always something to talk about with Kyler Murray until there isn't, and during an appearance on the "Pat McAfee Show" on Wednesday, Cardinals GM Steve Keim again was asked about Murray's contract extension possibility.

Keim said he was optimistic the extension would happen.

"I just think it's a timing thing," Keim said. "Anyone who has done it before has done it anywhere from July to September. No different for us. We know he is under contract for another year and also the fifth-year option (in 2023). He is our future, we feel that strongly.

"I feel like we'll be able to get something done this summer."

Keim did note that he has a "good relationship" with Kyler agent Erik Burkhardt, who also represents Kliff Kingsbury. But then Keim leaned into McAfee's work/affiliation with WWE wrestling.

"Pat, as big of a wrestling fan as I am, and congrats on Wrestlemania, I was thinking you could set up a cage match between me and Burkhardt," Keim said, an idea McAfee embraced

Keim said bouncing back from last season's fade was about "not playing with complacency."

Perhaps that can be helped at least a little bit with the Cardinals' appearance on "Hard Knocks In Season" which Keim was also asked about.