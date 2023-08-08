Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

The First Depth Chart, For What It's Worth

Hamilton listed as starter at cornerback

Aug 07, 2023 at 05:59 PM
I do appreciate, as the Cardinals released the first depth chart of the preseason on Monday evening, that it wasn't called "unofficial." It wasn't called "official" either, but that's fine. If the team is putting it out in the game release -- and it is required by the league -- unofficial never made much sense to me. But I get not calling it official, because, well, it's not.

Coach Jonathan Gannon said the other day no starting jobs have been nailed down, and while I understand why he might say that (I do think he's got some positions where he indeed does know who will start) there are three preseason games to go and if ever there were a roster with a lot of starting jobs up for competition, this would be it.

So this depth chart is what it is, in the famous words of many athletes everywhere.

That said, here are the spots that catch the attention.

  • Veteran Antonio Hamilton has been listed as a starting cornerback, although he has been running second unit in camp while Christian Matthew and Kei'Trel Clark have been getting the work across from Marco Wilson. The cornerback rotation/starters will remain top of the watch list through the preseason.
  • In the base defense, third safety Isaiah Simmons is not a starter, but I'd guess in the end Simmons will get plenty of snaps.
  • On offense, left guard is listed as Elijah Wilkinson, who has been getting a lot of work with the first unit but still has been swapping reps with Dennis Daley.
  • The starting three defensive linemen are Leki Fotu, Jonathan Ledbetter and L.J. Collier. But Rashard Lawrence, one guy who has shown some flashes in the past when healthy, is third-string right now.
  • Myjai Sanders, who has missed time with a hand injury, also is listed third string behind Dennis Gardeck and Victor Dimukeje.
