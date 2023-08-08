The First Depth Chart, For What It's Worth

I do appreciate, as the Cardinals released the first depth chart of the preseason on Monday evening, that it wasn't called "unofficial." It wasn't called "official" either, but that's fine. If the team is putting it out in the game release -- and it is required by the league -- unofficial never made much sense to me. But I get not calling it official, because, well, it's not.

Coach Jonathan Gannon said the other day no starting jobs have been nailed down, and while I understand why he might say that (I do think he's got some positions where he indeed does know who will start) there are three preseason games to go and if ever there were a roster with a lot of starting jobs up for competition, this would be it.

So this depth chart is what it is, in the famous words of many athletes everywhere.

That said, here are the spots that catch the attention.