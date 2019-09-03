The First Regular Season Depth Chart, For What It's Worth

Depth charts are, well, what they are. They are necessary in the NFL yet not always completely accurate for many reasons, not the least of which are teams trying to leave opponents as playing a guessing game heading into a matchup. That said, the Cardinals did release their first depth chart of the regular season Tuesday.

There weren't a lot of surprises. Kliff Kingsbury already had announced A.Q. Shipley as the starting center and that Joshua Miles would likely be the backup left tackle. But it was interesting to note that rookie Byron Murphy is listed as the starting cornerback with Tramaine Brock now that both Patrick Peterson and Robert Alford are out of the equation (although it wouldn't be a shock to see Murphy move inside and have Chris Jones outside when the Cards use nickel.)

In a three-receiver, one-tight end alignment on the depth chart, Michael Crabtree is listed as the third starter with Larry Fitzgerald and Christian Kirk. Out of the seven receivers, Andy Isabella looks to be seventh right now -- again, that's expected -- but Isabella is listed as the team's top kickoff return man. Kirk, meanwhile, is listed as the punt returner, something he basically said Monday after practice.

Joe Walker is listed as Haason Reddick's backup, so it would stand to reason Walker will start if Reddick isn't ready to go Sunday.