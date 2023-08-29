The Initial 53, And Knowing The List Will Change

What will the Cardinals look like this season? Don't know yet. Heck, we don't even know what they will look like tomorrow. But today, we know. Today the Cardinals have a first 53-man roster, which will change with waiver claims? How many? Could it be as many as six or seven new players? Perhaps. Ruling anything out for a team third in the waiver-wire claim order would be a mistake.

There are moves that still have to be made. The Cardinals released veteran long snapper Aaron Brewer, leaving a void at that position for now. (All the transactions the Cardinals made on Tuesday brought the roster down to 52 so adding a long snapper won't mean a corresponding move.) All the draft picks are still around, as are three undrafted rookies -- although again, if the Cardinals pick up players on waivers, someone will have to go (and attempt to be added to the practice squad, in all likelihood.)

There are only eight offensive linemen, so it figures that will get an addition. They will need a QB at least on the practice squad (there was a report that could be Jeff Driskel.) And the Cardinals are almost certain to pick up a running back.