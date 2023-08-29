The Initial 53, And Knowing The List Will Change

What will the Cardinals look like this season? Don't know yet. Heck, we don't even know what they will look like tomorrow. But today, we know. Today the Cardinals have a first 53-man roster, which will change with waiver claims? How many? Could it be as many as six or seven new players? Perhaps. Ruling anything out for a team third in the waiver-wire claim order would be a mistake.
There are moves that still have to be made. The Cardinals released veteran long snapper Aaron Brewer, leaving a void at that position for now. (All the transactions the Cardinals made on Tuesday brought the roster down to 52 so adding a long snapper won't mean a corresponding move.) All the draft picks are still around, as are three undrafted rookies -- although again, if the Cardinals pick up players on waivers, someone will have to go (and attempt to be added to the practice squad, in all likelihood.)
There are only eight offensive linemen, so it figures that will get an addition. They will need a QB at least on the practice squad (there was a report that could be Jeff Driskel.) And the Cardinals are almost certain to pick up a running back.
Teams have to have their waiver claims in by 9 a.m. Arizona time Wednesday and soon after the Cardinals will know who they have. It doesn't mean the roster will be final final at that point -- these things always change as the season go -- but it'll give Jonathan Gannon his first roster going into Week 1 and Washington week.
A look at the 53-man roster, broken down by position:
QB
Joshua Dobbs
Clayton Tune
RB
James Conner
Keontay Ingram
Emari Demercado
WR
Marquise Brown
Rondale Moore
Michael Wilson
Zach Pascal
Greg Dortch
Daniel Arias
TE
Zach Ertz
Trey McBride
Geoff Swaim
Blake Whiteheart
OL
D.J. Humphries
Paris Johnson
Will Hernandez
Hjalte Froholdt
Elijah WIlkinson
Kelvin Beachum
Dennis Daley
Marquis Hayes
DL
Jonathan Ledbetter
Leki Fotu
L.J. Collier
Carlos Watkins
Kevin Strong
Dante Stills
Ben Stille
OLB
Zaven Collins
BJ Ojulari
Dennis Gardeck
Cameron Thomas
Jesse Luketa
Victor Dimukeje
Myjai Sanders
ILB
Kyzir White
Josh Woods
Krys Barnes
Owen Pappoe
Ezekiel Turner
CB
Marco Wilson
Kei'Trel Clark
Antonio Hamilton
Christian Matthew
Kris Boyd
S
Budda Baker
Jalen Thompson
Jovante Moffatt
SPECIALISTS
Matt Prater
Nolan Cooney