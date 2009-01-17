The night before, Rackers as tackler

We've gone deep into Saturday night, with kickoff of the NFC Championship about 14 hours away. One thing I haven't had a chance to do is talk about the special teams and the role it could play. It's no secret that, at times, the Cards' coverage units have let them down -- something the Cards cannot afford against the Eagles.

One thing that has helped over the back half of the season has been the willingness of kicker Neil Rackers to become an 11th tackler instead of steering clear. Rackers doesn't hang back for a just-in-case play; he's often jumping right in the middle of a play well down the field.

"I definitely feel part of the coverage team," Rackers said. "Our goal is to force guys to one another. Even on the one we had last game, if Mike Adams doesn't force him back inside, he's gone. I was lucky enough to be in the right spot."

Rackers said special teams coach Kevin Spencer likes to say the Cards "cover with 11" and doesn't flinch as much these days when his kicker takes on the role. Still, Rackers quickly plays modest when talking about his abilities.