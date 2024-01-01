Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

The Snap Count Story - Week 17

Defense plays season-low 49 snaps in Philadelphia

Jan 01, 2024 at 11:46 AM
The Cardinals held the ball for 39 minutes and 39 seconds of the 60-minute game in Philadelphia -- the whole plan in keeping the Eagles' offense off the field -- and it was tangibly shown in the snap counts.

The Cardinals played a season-low 49 defensive snaps in Philly, while a number of offensive players set season-highs in their snap work.

Running back James Conner, who had a season-high with 26 rushing attempts (for 128 yards), played 50 snaps, the third time this season he has reached that plateau. Michael Carter only played 13 snaps, but maximized it with 61 yards rushing on seven carries and a six-yard TD catch. Emari Demercado had nine snaps.

Wide receiver Greg Dortch had a season-high 62 snaps (82 percent of 76), and Michael Wilson was at 65. Rondale Moore was in for 50, with Zach Pascal at 19. At tight end, Trey McBride also played a season-high in snaps (67) as did Elijah Higgins (28), and technically so did newcomer rookie Travis Vokolek (19) because he made his NFL debut.

Starting left guard Elijah Wilkinson only played 49 snaps, with Trystan Colon playing 27.

On defense, the 100 percenters included cornerbacks Antonio Hamilton and Starling Thomas V and inside linebacker Krys Barnes -- the latter of which did so for the first time this season. Safeties Budda Baker and Jalen Thompson also played all 49 snaps.

Alongside Barnes, rookie inside linebacker Owen Pappoe easily set season-highs in snaps (37) and percentage (76). At outside linebacker, rookie BJ Ojulari played the most with 32 snaps, followed by Zaven Collins (31), Dennis Gardeck (27), Victor Dimukeje (18) and newly signed Tyreke Smith (8). Jesse Luketa did not play a defensive snap.

Cornerback Garrett Williams hurt his ankle and played only 12 snaps, with safety Andre Chachere (17) and safety Joey Blount (4) filling in -- Blount getting his first career interception on the final play of the game.

On the defensive line, the five-man rotation played out with Dante Stills (30), Kevin Strong (25), Roy Lopez (24), Phil Hoskins (19) and Naquan Jones (10).

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals

