Three Big Things: 49ers Week

- CARDINALS AT 49ers
- 1:25 p.m. Sunday
- Levi's Stadium
Cardinals +14
Dobbs Slinging Dimes
The Cardinals quarterback has thrown the football well over the course of the young season. Entering Week 4 against the 49ers, Joshua Dobbs is fourth in the NFL in completion percentage at 72, only behind the Chargers' Justin Herbert, the Ravens' Lamar Jackson, and the Bills' Josh Allen. Last week, Dobbs only had four incompletions on 21 attempts. Offensive coordinator Drew Petzing credited that towards his confidence,and play-action has played a major role in the offenses success. According to Next Gen Stats, 38.5 percent of Dobbs drop backs have been for play-action designs and he's thrown for 272 passing yards off the concept.
A Buckeye Battle
Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons was somebody who forced awareness from the Cardinals' offense. Parsons had a sack yet was fairly quiet when lining up against rookie Paris Johnson Jr. PJJ will again have his hands full against a fellow Ohio State Buckeye in Nick Bosa. The two weren't on campus at the same time, with Bosa having been drafted in 2019, but Johnson said that most of the OSU pass rusher have similar tendencies which could help him come Sunday. Johnson described Bosa as an "all-world player."
Shock the World Part II
There weren't many people that had the Cardinals beating the Cowboys on their NFL bingo card last week. Prior to the defeat, Dallas was in the same conversation as the 49ers as one of the NFL's best. Currently, the 49ers are slotted second in the NFL's power rankings. To say the Cardinals will have their work cut out for them is a fair assessment. The Cardinals shook up the NFL landscape with their win, and who's to say it can't happen again? The saying is a saying for a reason: "any given Sunday." Wide receiver Michael Wilson believes the win against the Cowboys is a sign of validation because "anytime you can get a win in the NFL is huge, so I think it just proves to us that we can pull out in tough games."