Three Big Things: 49ers Week

Shock the World Part II

There weren't many people that had the Cardinals beating the Cowboys on their NFL bingo card last week. Prior to the defeat, Dallas was in the same conversation as the 49ers as one of the NFL's best. Currently, the 49ers are slotted second in the NFL's power rankings. To say the Cardinals will have their work cut out for them is a fair assessment. The Cardinals shook up the NFL landscape with their win, and who's to say it can't happen again? The saying is a saying for a reason: "any given Sunday." Wide receiver Michael Wilson believes the win against the Cowboys is a sign of validation because "anytime you can get a win in the NFL is huge, so I think it just proves to us that we can pull out in tough games."