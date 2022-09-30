Three Big Things: Panthers Week

The Containment Of Run CMC

The Cardinals didn't have to face running back Christian McCaffery in 2020. He was hurt. The other two times he's had a chance to play against the Cardinals? He's gained 248 yards on only 37 carries – a scary 6.7 yards a clip. He's also had 13 catches for another 101 yards. Only one touchdown, but he's done damage. If it rains – especially if it rains – the need for running games on both sides only grows. McCaffery is dealing with a thigh issue, so whether or not he's in top shape is TBD. But he's proven he can do damage (and with the loss of Rashard Lawrence and the iffy status of J.J. Watt, the defensive line is beat up for the Cardinals). He'll be the obvious focus of the Cardinals' defense. Yes, McCaffery is officially questionable with a thigh issue that kept him out of two practices this week, but does anyone think he really won't play?