Three Big Things: Saints Week

The pieces at this point are immaterial. That's the reality. Kyler Murray is your quarterback, and so much more is expected from this offense, and certainly more than the three points it generated in Seattle. The Cardinals did a nice job using Murray to open up the running game, and it seems likely it'll be Eno Benjamin and Keaontay Ingram again in the backfield. Hollywood Brown is hurt, but DeAndre Hopkins and Robbie Anderson join the receiving corps. The offensive line doesn't have Justin Pugh and maybe Rodney Hudson. But the Saints have a host of injuries too. This is about getting a first-quarter touchdown. This is about scoring at least 21 points, a middling number that would've been enough to win each of the last four games. As Murray said this week, this offense has done it before, with Kliff Kingsbury calling plays and Murray running the show. It shouldn't be this hard, and the Cardinals know it.