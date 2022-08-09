Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

The First Depth Chart, With A Twist

Cardinals give lineup based on Bengals' plan

Aug 08, 2022 at 08:24 PM
NewUrbanMug
Darren Urban/Word From The Birds

Teams are required to put out a depth chart each game week of the season, including the preseason. As such, it's always interesting to see what that first depth chart might be -- however tenuous -- when preseason game No. 1 approaches.

The Cardinals have released their first depth chart. But it's unlike any they have done before.

Instead of having a "normal" depth chart, the team instead put out a depth chart based on who was likely to get the playing time against the Bengals in Cincinnati on Friday night. So no, we don't know for sure who the Cards are listing as the second starting cornerback to go with Byron Murphy at this point. But we do know something that isn't much of a surprise -- most of the Cardinals' main players are unlikely to play in the game.

The only starters listed in the game's two deep are guard Will Hernandez, linebacker Devon Kennard, linebacker Zaven Collins and cornerback Marco Wilson.

Among the players listed as "third-string" or lower: Kyler Murray, DeAndre Hopkins, Hollywood Brown, A.J. Green, D.J. Humphries, Rodney Hudson, Kelvin Beachum, Justin Pugh, James Conner, Rondale Moore, J.J. Watt, Zach Allen, Isaiah Simmons, Jalen Thompson, Budda Baker, Markus Golden and Murphy.

I'm guessing those guys aren't going to be listed third-string (or lower) too many other times in their careers.

Colt McCoy is expected to start at QB, with Eno Benjamin in the backfield and a receiving set of Andy Isabella, Greg Dortch and Andre Baccellia. The starting defense looks like it will have significantly more experience, even with mostly reserves.

Depth chart bengals

