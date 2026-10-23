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Allgeier-Knight Combo Again Ready With Jeremiyah Love Sitting Out Broncos Game

Oct 23, 2026 at 10:48 AM
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Darren Urban

azcardinals.com

Running back Bam Knight carries for some of his 80 yards against the Rams last weekend.
Caitlyn Epes Kerl/Arizona Cardinals
Running back Bam Knight carries for some of his 80 yards against the Rams last weekend.

For a second straight week, the Cardinals will rest rookie running back Jeremiyah Love as he works back from an ankle injury, coach Mike LaFleur said Friday morning.

The Cardinals will go with the Tyler Allgeier-Bam Knight tandem for a second straight game. Allgeier got the most work last week against the Rams, with 18 carries, albeit for only 38 yards. Knight was outstanding, gaining 80 yards on 15 carries.

Evan Hull will likely be elevated again from the practice squad on Saturday.

The Cardinals will also be without defensive lineman Walter Nolen III (ankle) and starting right guard Jon Gaines II (knee), LaFleur said.

Love didn't practice Wednesday or Thursday, and LaFleur said earlier in the week his status would have nothing to do with the running game production of the previous game. The Cardinals ran for a season-high 120 yards behind Knight's efforts.

"Each situation is its own," LaFleur said. "The whole point of this was to get (Jeremiyah) feeling great and feeling 100 percent. He's getting better, but no. What Bam did has nothing to do with this."

Knight has rushed for 112 yards on 18 carries this season, a 6.2-yard average.

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