Underdog Emmanuel Butler Ready For NFL Shot

The biggest hurdle for small school players is proving they can handle the jump in competition. NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah has a litmus test when deciding whether to anoint players like Butler true prospects.

“If you’re playing at that level, you have to be a dominant player,” Jeremiah said. “My wife doesn’t really care for football, but I’ll bring her in my office. I’ll go, ‘Babe.’ She’ll go, ‘What?’ I say, ‘Come here, and just watch two plays. Tell me who the NFL player is on offense.’ Two plays in, ‘He looks different than everyone else.’ ‘Yep, you got it.’”

Butler had those standout moments in the Big Sky conference, and also had big games against the in-state schools that passed on him. Butler caught seven passes for 118 yards against Arizona State in 2016, and hauled in five catches for 119 yards and a score against Arizona in 2015.

“It felt good to torch those guys a little bit,” Butler said. “In the end, we didn’t win. That’s really what I wanted to do. That really would have sent a message if we won those games.”

Butler, who is projected to be a late-round pick if he is selected, has garnered interest in Indianapolis. He said there have been conversations with multiple teams, including the Cardinals. Between the location – Butler grew up in south Phoenix -- and coach Kliff Kingsbury’s offense, Butler would be thrilled to stay home.

“Every receiver loves to get the ball, so it would definitely be a fun team to play for,” Butler said. “Also, Christian Kirk is over there and he’s a Valley guy. It would be fun to play with him, as well. It would definitely be a great experience.”

Butler is a self-professed underdog, and paving out an NFL career is no sure thing. However, once he got to college, Butler made the most of his chance. Now he’s ready for his opportunity on the top level.