Will Hernandez, Michael Wilson Active For Cardinals; D.J. Humphries sits

The offensive line will have guard Will Hernandez against the Falcons on Sunday, but will not have left tackle D.J. Humphries.

New QB Kyler Murray will also have wide receiver Michael Wilson to throw to, and tight end Geoff Swaim to block.

The inactives list for the Cardinals on Sunday was mostly good news, especially with the knowledge Hernandez -- who hurt his knee late in last week's loss in Cleveland -- will be in the lineup. Kelvin Beachum will start at left tackle for the Cardinals, who already have backup Dennis Daley starting at left guard with injuries to Elijah Wilkinson and Trystan Colon.

Wilson missed the game in Cleveland with a shoulder issue, but will be part of the offense along with running back James Conner, who returned from IR on Saturday.