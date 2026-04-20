With Draft Approaching, Cardinals Know The Trenches Matter

When the draft process began, Bain was frequently linked to the Cardinals with the third pick. However, his stock began to dip after his arms were measured at a below average length of 30 7/8-inches. If taken on Thursday, Bain would have the shortest arms of an edge rusher taken in the first round in the last 20 drafts.

"I think a lot gets made of that this time of year," Ossenfort said. "I think ultimately it always goes back to the tape. Certainly, we look at those things and we do comparisons. We look at (how) this player has a similar type of length and players at this position. But there's always exceptions."

Offensive tackles Spencer Fano and Francis Mauigoa are viable options for the Cardinals, although it seems more likely if the team trades out of No. 3. Either would slide into the right tackle role, although some experts believe their frames are better suited at guard.

The Cardinals brought in Elijah Wilkinson during free agency after he started every game at right tackle in Atlanta. They also signed left guard Isaac Seumalo. Yet since taking over as GM, Ossenfort has drafted five offensive linemen.

Not every team is going to be like the Eagles, whose entire starting offensive line consists of players they drafted. The Rams, where coach Mike LaFleur last worked, drafted three of their five starting offensive linemen. According to Sharp Football Analysis, the Rams led the NFL with two yards before contact per running back rush and were ranked fourth in pressure rate allowed.

Ultimately, it's clear some of the NFL's best teams have built their offensive and defensive lines through the draft. The Cardinals, with Johnson, Darius Robinson and Walter Nolen III, know this.

On Thursday, they have the opportunity to again follow the trend.