James Conner To Announce Second-Day Cardinals Draft Picks

James Conner is going home next weekend, but it'll be at least in part a work trip.

The Cardinals running back, who hails from Erie, Pennsylvania and went to the University of Pittsburgh, is going to be at the NFL Draft. He will be announcing the Cardinals' second-day draft picks on April 24 from the stage in Pittsburgh, where the league is holding this year's selections.

Currently, the Cardinals hold the second pick in the second round (34th overall) and the first pick of the third round (65th overall), although that can change if GM Monti Ossenfort decides to make a deal or two.

The NFL has made the former-player-announcing-picks part of the draft for a few years now. Last year, Patrick Peterson was the spokesman. Legends like Leonard Davis, Karlos Dansby, Adrian Wilson, Roger Wehrli, and Aeneas Williams have also taken turns.