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James Conner To Announce Second-Day Cardinals Draft Picks

Running back becomes latest player - or former player - with honor

Apr 15, 2026 at 01:09 PM
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Darren Urban/Word From The Birds

azcardinals.com

James Conner is going home next weekend, but it'll be at least in part a work trip.

The Cardinals running back, who hails from Erie, Pennsylvania and went to the University of Pittsburgh, is going to be at the NFL Draft. He will be announcing the Cardinals' second-day draft picks on April 24 from the stage in Pittsburgh, where the league is holding this year's selections.

Currently, the Cardinals hold the second pick in the second round (34th overall) and the first pick of the third round (65th overall), although that can change if GM Monti Ossenfort decides to make a deal or two.

The NFL has made the former-player-announcing-picks part of the draft for a few years now. Last year, Patrick Peterson was the spokesman. Legends like Leonard Davis, Karlos Dansby, Adrian Wilson, Roger Wehrli, and Aeneas Williams have also taken turns.

Conner will be the second active player to make the trek to announce picks at the draft. Kelvin Beachum announced the selection of second-round pick Rondale Moore in 2021. (Active players like Mack Wilson Sr. and Hjalte Froholdt have announced picks in Mexico before, and Roy Lopez is going this year.)

Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner (6) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Thursday, Sep. 4, 2025 in Tempe, AZ.
Caitlyn Epes Kerl/Arizona Cardinals

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