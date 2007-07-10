Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

2006 Wolfleyisms, Part One

Jul 10, 2007 at 03:10 AM
Ahhh…July. For NFL fans, it is perhaps the most boring month of the year. Players, coaches, and front office personnel are all finishing up their much needed vacations. The arrival of Training Camps are so close, yet so far. Fans across the nation are looking for ways to satisfy their football appetites.

Loyal listeners of the Cardinals Radio Network can tell you that July is not all that bad because that is when the annual "Wolfleyisms" make their debut on AZCardinals.com.

"Wolfleyisms" are the brainchild of four time Pro Bowler Ron Wolfley, the Cardinals Radio Analyst. On each Sunday, he sprinkles two or three minutes of his own unique language into the three-plus hour game broadcast. Over the years, the colorful language has found its way into the Cardinals locker room.

"He has brought something out from a deep dark place in his mind, and you got to love him for that", explains Cardinals defensive end/linebacker Bertrand Berry. "He should patent them because I don't think anybody else could think of the things he has put together. When you think about him being in that booth coming up with these things off the top of his head, you just have to laugh."

Another fan of the "Wolfleyisms" is Pro Bowl wide receiver Anquan Boldin.

"He just comes off the top of his head with crazy stuff," Boldin said. "I mean, sayings I've never heard. Honestly, I look forward to them because I know I am always going to get a good laugh. You know he is going to give you a classic every time."

To get you ready for Training Camp, AZCardinals.com will unveil the 2006 "Wolfleyisms" in a five part series.

Part One: 2006 Preseason

08-12-06 – vs Pittsburgh

08-19-06 - @ New England

08-25-06 - @ Chicago

08-31-06 – vs Denver

