Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

2019 Free Agent Primer: Offensive Line

Cardinals have need at right tackle and guard

Mar 04, 2019 at 11:03 AM
Odegard_Kyle
Kyle Odegard

azcardinals.com

The Cardinals need to upgrade the roster after a poor 2018 season, and while the No. 1 overall pick awaits in April, first comes free agency. General Manager Steve Keim has significant cap space to use for the first time in his tenure and could be aggressive. We will take a look at each position group in the days leading up to free agency, which begins on March 13.

Free agent primer: Offensive Line

More free agent analysis: WR I LB

Cap hit of players under contract for 2019 (via OverTheCap.com): T D.J. Humphries ($9.63 million); G Justin Pugh ($7.3 million); C A.Q. Shipley ($1.18 million); C Mason Cole ($795,879); G Rees Odhiambo ($720,000); T Will Holden ($645,000); T Korey Cunningham ($587,268); G Colby Gossett ($570,000); T Zack Golditch ($570,000); G Coleman Shelton ($495,000); T Justin Evans ($495,000); G Will House ($495,000).

Scheduled free agents: T Joe Barksdale; G Mike Iupati; G Oday Aboushi; G/T John Wetzel (restricted); G Jeremy Vujnovich (exclusive rights); C Daniel Munyer (exclusive rights).

Need: High

2019 Free Agent Offensive Linemen

Images of notable offensive linemen scheduled to hit the open market

Tackle Trent Brown
1 / 65

Tackle Trent Brown

Photo by Ryan Kang/Ap
Tackle Ja'Wuan James
2 / 65

Tackle Ja'Wuan James

Photo by Aaron M. Sprecher/AP
Tackle Cedric Ogbuehi
3 / 65

Tackle Cedric Ogbuehi

Photo by Damian Strohmeyer/AP
Tackle Jake Fisher
4 / 65

Tackle Jake Fisher

Photo by Aaron M. Sprecher/AP
Tackle Donovan Smith
5 / 65

Tackle Donovan Smith

Photo by Roger Steinman/AP
Tackle T.J. Clemmings
6 / 65

Tackle T.J. Clemmings

Photo by Associated Press
Tackle Jordan Mills
7 / 65

Tackle Jordan Mills

Photo by Al Tielemans/AP
Tackle Jared Veldheer
8 / 65

Tackle Jared Veldheer

Photo by Greg Trott/AP
Tackle Billy Turner
9 / 65

Tackle Billy Turner

Photo by Rick Scuteri/AP
Tackle Sam Young
10 / 65

Tackle Sam Young

Winslow Townson/Photo by Winslow Townson/AP
Tackle Ereck Flowers
11 / 65

Tackle Ereck Flowers

Photo by Phelan M. Ebenhack/AP
Tackle Jeff Allen
12 / 65

Tackle Jeff Allen

Photo by Charlie Riedel/AP
Tackle Kendall Lamm
13 / 65

Tackle Kendall Lamm

Photo by Aaron M. Sprecher/AP
Tackle Ty Nsekhe
14 / 65

Tackle Ty Nsekhe

Photo by Tom DiPace/AP
Tackle Ben Ijalana
15 / 65

Tackle Ben Ijalana

Photo by Ryan Kang/AP
Tackle Garry Gilliam
16 / 65

Tackle Garry Gilliam

Photo by Mark Tenally/AP
Tackle Jermon Bushrod
17 / 65

Tackle Jermon Bushrod

Photo by Aaron M. Sprecher/AP
Tackle Cameron Fleming
18 / 65

Tackle Cameron Fleming

Photo by James D. Smith/AP
Tackle Chris Clark
19 / 65

Tackle Chris Clark

Photo by Paul Sancya/AP
Tackle Corey Robinson
20 / 65

Tackle Corey Robinson

Photo by Perry Knotts/AP
Tackle Josh Wells
21 / 65

Tackle Josh Wells

Photo by Phelan M. Ebenhack/AP
Tackle Bobby Hart
22 / 65

Tackle Bobby Hart

Photo by Aaron M. Sprecher/AP
Guard Andy Levitre
23 / 65

Guard Andy Levitre

Photo by Damian Strohmeyer/AP
Guard Rodger Saffold
24 / 65

Guard Rodger Saffold

Photo by Greg Trott/AP
Guard J.R. Sweezy
25 / 65

Guard J.R. Sweezy

Photo by Ryan Kang/AP
Guard Byron Bell
26 / 65

Guard Byron Bell

Photo by Winslow Towson/AP
Guard James Carpenter
27 / 65

Guard James Carpenter

Photo by Tom DiPace/AP
Guard LaAdrian Waddle
28 / 65

Guard LaAdrian Waddle

Photo by Gregory Payan/Ap
Guard Marcus Martin
29 / 65

Guard Marcus Martin

Photo by Associated Press
Guard Quinton Spain
30 / 65

Guard Quinton Spain

Photo by Al Tielemans/AP
Guard Zane Beadles
31 / 65

Guard Zane Beadles

Photo by Paul Abell/AP
Guard D.J. Fluker
32 / 65

Guard D.J. Fluker

Photo by Greg Trott/AP
Guard Shawn Lauvao
33 / 65

Guard Shawn Lauvao

Photo by Rick Scuteri/AP
Guard Chance Warmack
34 / 65

Guard Chance Warmack

Photo by Al Tielemans/AP
Guard A.J. Cann
35 / 65

Guard A.J. Cann

Photo by Perry Knotts/AP
Guard Mike Person
36 / 65

Guard Mike Person

Photo by Ric Tapia/AP
Guard Max Garcia
37 / 65

Guard Max Garcia

Photo by Rick Scuteri/AP
Guard Jon Feliciano
38 / 65

Guard Jon Feliciano

Photo by Greg Trott/AP
Guard Jonathan Cooper
39 / 65

Guard Jonathan Cooper

Photo by Michael Ainsworth/AP
Guard Luke Bowanko
40 / 65

Guard Luke Bowanko

Photo by Phelan M. Ebenhack/AP
Guard Ramon Foster
41 / 65

Guard Ramon Foster

Photo by Aaron M. Sprecher/AP
Guard Tom Compton
42 / 65

Guard Tom Compton

Photo by Ric Tapia/AP
Guard Kevin Pamphile
43 / 65

Guard Kevin Pamphile

Photo by Al Tielemans/AP
Guard Jamon Brown
44 / 65

Guard Jamon Brown

Photo by Al Tielemans/AP
Guard Patrick Omameh
45 / 65

Guard Patrick Omameh

Photo by Phelan M. Ebenhack/AP
Guard Amini Silatolu
46 / 65

Guard Amini Silatolu

Photo by Aaron M. Sprecher/AP
Guard John Miller
47 / 65

Guard John Miller

Photo by Al Tielemans/AP
Guard Ben Garland
48 / 65

Guard Ben Garland

Photo by Danny Karnik/AP
Guard Marshall Newhouse
49 / 65

Guard Marshall Newhouse

Photo by Aaron M. Sprecher/AP
Guard Dakota Dozier
50 / 65

Guard Dakota Dozier

Photo by Damian Strohmeyer/AP
Guard Matt Slauson
51 / 65

Guard Matt Slauson

Photo by Al Tielemans/AP
Guard Earl Watford
52 / 65

Guard Earl Watford

Photo by Ben Liebenberg/AP
Center Matt Paradis
53 / 65

Center Matt Paradis

Photo by Rick Scuteri/AP
Center Ryan Kalil
54 / 65

Center Ryan Kalil

Photo by Aaron M. Sprecher/AP
Center Tony Bergstrom
55 / 65

Center Tony Bergstrom

Photo by Patrick Semansky/AP
Center Nick Easton
56 / 65

Center Nick Easton

Photo by Bob Leverone/AP
Center Brett Jones
57 / 65

Center Brett Jones

Photo by Ryan Kang/AP
Center Eric Kush
58 / 65

Center Eric Kush

Photo by Rick Scuteri/AP
Center Ryan Groy
59 / 65

Center Ryan Groy

Photo by Ric Tapia/AP
Center Travis Swanson
60 / 65

Center Travis Swanson

Photo by Aaron M. Sprecher/AP
Center Evan Boehm
61 / 65

Center Evan Boehm

Photo by Gary McCullough/AP
Center Jonotthan Harrison
62 / 65

Center Jonotthan Harrison

Photo by Mark Zaleski/AP
Center Tyler Shatley
63 / 65

Center Tyler Shatley

Photo by Stephen B. Morton/AP
Center Mitch Morse
64 / 65

Center Mitch Morse

Photo by Aaron M. Sprecher/AP
Center Gino Gradkowski
65 / 65

Center Gino Gradkowski

Photo by Matt Patterson/AP
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Analysis: The Cardinals had trouble all across the offensive line in 2018, as injuries and ineffectiveness contributed to a meager offense. None of the projected starters in training camp finished the season on the active roster, and even when the group was healthy, it was subpar, which will lead to a search for upgrades.

Humphries is expected to remain the starting left tackle. He is solid when healthy but has missed 21 of 48 games the past three years. Pugh should slot in at one of the guard spots. He didn't live up to expectations after signing a lucrative deal in free agency last year and will look to bounce back. Cole started every game at center after Shipley missed the season with a torn ACL. They are both under contract and expected to compete for the starting job.

The Cardinals' big holes are at right tackle and one of the guard spots. Barksdale was signed late in the season and filled in capably. He would like to return, and the Cardinals must decide if there is a better option on the open market. Aboushi played well down the stretch after joining the team in late October, while Wetzel has been a versatile backup the past few years. They could be useful pieces if re-signed.

Keim has been willing to spend money on the line in past years – Pugh, Iupati and tackle Jared Veldheer were all given big contracts – and that pattern could continue this offseason if the right players are available at the right price.

Notable past free agent offensive line signings: Pugh (2018); Andre Smith (2018); Alex Boone (2017); Earl Watford (2017); Evan Mathis (2016); Iupati (2015); Shipley (2015); Veldheer (2014); Ted Larsen (2014); Eric Winston (2013); Adam Snyder (2012); Daryn Colledge (2011); Rex Hadnot (2010); Mike Gandy (2007); Al Johnson (2007); Milford Brown (2006); Oliver Ross (2005); Pete Kendall (2001); Mike Gruttadauria (2000); Lester Holmes (1998); Lomas Brown (1996).

Related Content

news

A Recent History Of The Pick At 23

Checking out past selections at the Cardinals' spot in the first round

news

Antoine Wesley Makes Cardinals' Receiver Room Deeper

Wide receiver signs exclusive rights tender

news

Mock Draft Tracker 3.0

A look at the analysts' selection for the team at No. 23 overall

news

Offseason Rewind: James Conner

Looking back at the arrival and season of the Pro Bowl running back

news

You've Got Mail: Of Draft Hopes And Second-Line Free Agents

Topics include voluntary offseason work, Calais Campbell, and Fitz's silence

news

Cardinals Sign Tight End Stephen Anderson

Veteran provides depth behind Ertz, Williams

news

Cardinals Draft Party Returns To State Farm Stadium

Great Lawn will host event presented by Arizona Ford Dealers

news

Dennis Gardeck Plays His Role At Guardian Games

Linebacker takes part in event to benefit Special Olympics

news

Cardinals Announce 2022 Offseason Schedule

Team will hold mandatory minicamp June 14-16

news

Connor Senger Named New Bidwill Coaching Fellow

Will work with quarterbacks on roster

news

Offseason Rewind: Zach Ertz

Looking back at the arrival and season of the new tight end

news

You've Got Mail: Who's Been Added, Who Hasn't Been Added

Topics include Hernandez signing, the wide receiver room, and Butler's 'retirement'

Advertising