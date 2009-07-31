A Big Crowd, and Dockett Speaks

Here after the first practice, coach Ken Whisenhunt and quarterback Kurt Warner will speak to the media. While we wait (and I will update this in a bit with their highlights), a couple of things to mention after the initial workout:

-- The crowd was significantly bigger than the first day usually is. Darnell Dockett summed up the obvious when he said, "That's what happens when you win." But the players clearly enjoyed the extra eyeballs and the louder cheers.

-- Matt Leinart, not unexpectedly, said he would love to start and wants to start, but acknowledged that not having a quarterback battle this camp – with Warner firmly entrenched as the No. 1 – actually is making camp a little more enjoyable.