A 'Bittersweet' Return To Baltimore For Terrell Suggs

BALTIMORE – Terrell Suggs took a moment to relish in the cheers he received as time ticked down on Sunday.

The outside linebacker appreciated the ovation from the Ravens fans after 16 years with the team, he just wishes it came under different circumstances. Baltimore was able to hold on for a 23-17 victory, which dropped the Cardinals to 0-1-1 on the season.

"It was bittersweet," Suggs said. "I wanted to beat up in my brothers a little bit, but it is what it is."

Suggs raced out of the tunnel before the game and gave a quick salute to the fans who continued to cheer for him despite his departure this offseason. He finished the contest with three tackles.

Suggs still seemed to be wrapping his head around the experience postgame as he talked in the visitor's press conference area with Cardinals logos behind him.

"It was kind of like being a stranger in your own home," Suggs said.

JOHNSON WRIST INJURY NOTHING MAJOR

Running back David Johnson missed a chunk of the first half after falling on his wrist but eventually returned to the game.

Johnson said he landed on it awkwardly and will be fine, although he couldn't help but hearken back to the dislocated wrist in 2017 that ended his season after one game.

"I was a little nervous, but once I calmed down, I realized it wasn't bad," Johnson said.

While Johnson returned to the game, he didn't have a big impact on it, finishing with seven carries for 14 yards and a touchdown while catching one pass for no gain.

The Cardinals finished with only 20 rushing yards on 11 attempts.