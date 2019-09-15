Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

A 'Bittersweet' Return To Baltimore For Terrell Suggs

Notes: David Johnson OK; Kirk bounces back; Pugh fights through

Sep 15, 2019 at 02:37 PM
Odegard_Kyle
Kyle Odegard

azcardinals.com

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, left, embraces Cardinals outside linebacker Terrell Suggs after Suggs tackled Jackson on a play in the second half.
Photo by Nick Wass/AP
BALTIMORE – Terrell Suggs took a moment to relish in the cheers he received as time ticked down on Sunday.

The outside linebacker appreciated the ovation from the Ravens fans after 16 years with the team, he just wishes it came under different circumstances. Baltimore was able to hold on for a 23-17 victory, which dropped the Cardinals to 0-1-1 on the season.

"It was bittersweet," Suggs said. "I wanted to beat up in my brothers a little bit, but it is what it is."

Suggs raced out of the tunnel before the game and gave a quick salute to the fans who continued to cheer for him despite his departure this offseason. He finished the contest with three tackles.

Suggs still seemed to be wrapping his head around the experience postgame as he talked in the visitor's press conference area with Cardinals logos behind him.

"It was kind of like being a stranger in your own home," Suggs said.

JOHNSON WRIST INJURY NOTHING MAJOR

Running back David Johnson missed a chunk of the first half after falling on his wrist but eventually returned to the game.

Johnson said he landed on it awkwardly and will be fine, although he couldn't help but hearken back to the dislocated wrist in 2017 that ended his season after one game.

"I was a little nervous, but once I calmed down, I realized it wasn't bad," Johnson said.

While Johnson returned to the game, he didn't have a big impact on it, finishing with seven carries for 14 yards and a touchdown while catching one pass for no gain.

The Cardinals finished with only 20 rushing yards on 11 attempts.

"The first two weeks we've been down, so we've thrown it," coach Kliff Kingsbury said. "We'd like to get him going more in the run game."

KIRK BOUNCES BACK AGAINST RAVENS

Wide receiver Christian Kirk had an impressive training camp, but that didn't carry over to the first week, as he hauled in only four passes for 32 yards despite double-digit targets.

He showed that dynamic ability on Sunday against the Ravens, catching six passes for 114 yards. Kirk said it was a long week of what-ifs in between games.

"Those eat you alive, those targets, the ones that are so close," Kirk said. "That was a big emphasis for me this week, getting back with Kyler and getting the timing right and making those plays for him today. That's what we did, and now we can build off that."

PUGH PLAYS DESPITE ILLNESS

Left guard Justin Pugh was added to the injury report on Sunday due to an illness but he ended up playing the whole game. He said the sickness came on Friday and he didn't sleep much on Saturday.

"It was adrenaline," Pugh said. "You want to be a part of it. I didn't want to let the guys down."

Cardinals At Ravens

Images from the Cardinals' Week 2 game in Baltimore

OLB Cassius Marsh gets a sack.
1 / 40

Photo by Arizona Cardinals
Cardinals outside linebacker Terrell Suggs warms up before an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, in Baltimore.
2 / 40

Photo by Gail Burton/AP
Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) throws to a receiver in the first half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, in Baltimore.
3 / 40

Photo by Nick Wass/AP
Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray throws to a receiver in the first half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, in Baltimore.
4 / 40

Photo by Nick Wass/AP
Defensive tackle Corey Peters tried to corral Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson.
5 / 40

Photo by Arizona Cardinals
OLB Terrell Suggs breaks down the huddle
6 / 40

Photo by Arizona Cardinals
Cardinals wide receiver Damiere Byrd rushes the ball in the first half of an NFL football gameÂ against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, in Baltimore.
7 / 40

Photo by Gail Burton/AP
QB Kyler Murray warms up before the game.
8 / 40

Photo by Arizona Cardinals
QB Kyler Murray scrambles with the ball.
9 / 40

Photo by Arizona Cardinals
Ravens tight end Nick Boyle, left, is tackled by Arizona Cardinals cornerback Byron Murphy (33) and outside linebacker Haason Reddick as he rushes the ball in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, in Baltimore.
10 / 40

Photo by Nick Wass/AP
CB Byron Murphy before the game.
11 / 40

Photo by Arizona Cardinals
RB David Johnson carries the ball.
12 / 40

Photo by Arizona Cardinals
Cardinals outside linebacker Terrell Suggs warms up before an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, in Baltimore.
13 / 40

Photo by Gail Burton/AP
Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson runs with the ball.
14 / 40

Photo by Nick Wass/AP
Ravens tight end Mark Andrews, left, celebrates his touchdown with teammate Willie Snead in the first half of an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, in Baltimore.
15 / 40

Photo by Nick Wass/AP
WR KeeSean Johnson hauls in a 31-yard catch.
16 / 40

Photo by Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Damiere Byrd (14) dives as he rushes the ball in the first half.
17 / 40

Photo by Gail Burton/AP
Head coach Kliff Kingsbury, right, speaks with quarterback Kyler Murray in the first half of Sunday.
18 / 40

Photo by Gail Burton/AP
Ravens running back Justice Hill rushes the ball against the Cardinals.
19 / 40

Photo by Nick Wass/AP
Cardinals wide receiver KeeSean Johnson, right, catches a pass in front of Ravens cornerback Brandon Carr.
20 / 40

Photo by Nick Wass/AP
Cardinals wide receiver Damiere Byrd, right, rushes against Baltimore Ravens cornerback Anthony Averett, from left, inside linebacker Patrick Onwuasor and defensive lineman Patrick Ricard.
21 / 40

Photo by Nick Wass/AP
Ravens running back Justice Hill, left, dives but is unable to score a touchdown as he is tackled by Cardinals middle linebacker Jordan Hicks.
22 / 40

Photo by Nick Wass/AP
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver KeeSean Johnson, left, tries to break free from Baltimore Ravens cornerback Brandon Carr after making a catch.
23 / 40

Photo by Nick Wass/AP
WR Larry Fitzgerald runs after the catch in Batimore in 2019
24 / 40
Photo by Arizona Cardinals
Baltimore Ravens cornerback Cyrus Jones, right, rushes against Arizona Cardinals long snapper Aaron Brewer.
25 / 40

Photo by Gail Burton/AP
Baltimore Ravens running back Mark Ingram, left, rushes past Arizona Cardinals middle linebacker Jordan Hicks.
26 / 40

Photo by Nick Wass/AP
Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury watches the second half against the Baltimore Ravens.
27 / 40

Photo by Gail Burton/AP
Cardinals wide receiver Christian Kirk rushes the ball in the second half against the Ravens.
28 / 40

Photo by Nick Wass/AP
Arizona Cardinals outside linebacker Terrell Suggs, left, tackles Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson as Jackson rushes the ball.
29 / 40

Photo by Nick Wass/AP
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, left, embraces Arizona Cardinals outside linebacker Terrell Suggs after Suggs tackled Jackson on a play in the second half.
30 / 40

Photo by Nick Wass/AP
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald, right, catches a pass in front of Baltimore Ravens strong safety Tony Jefferson in the second half.
31 / 40

Photo by Gail Burton/AP
Cardinals tight end Charles Clay (85) rushes against Baltimore Ravens linebacker Chris Board.
32 / 40

Photo by Gail Burton/AP
Baltimore Ravens defenders tackle Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Michael Crabtree (15) in the second half.
33 / 40

Photo by Gail Burton/AP
Arizona Cardinals running back David Johnson (31) scores a touchdown in the second half to make the score 20-15.
34 / 40

Photo by Gail Burton/AP
Kyler Murray sits on the Cardinals sideline in the second half.
35 / 40

Photo by Gail Burton/AP
Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald rushes the ball in the second half against the Ravens.
36 / 40

Photo by Gail Burton/AP
Cardinals wide receiver KeeSean Johnson scores a two-point conversion in the second half to make the score 20-17 in the fourth quarter.
37 / 40

Photo by Gail Burton/AP
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, left, rushes past Arizona Cardinals strong safety Budda Baker in the second half.
38 / 40

Photo by Nick Wass/AP
Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury, left, walks off the field after speaking with Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh, right, after the game. Baltimore won 23-17.
39 / 40

Photo by Gail Burton/AP
Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, right, shakes hands with Cardinals defensive back Chris Jones after the game. Baltimore won 23-17.
40 / 40

Photo by Nick Wass/AP
