A 'Bittersweet' Return To Baltimore For Terrell Suggs

BALTIMORE – Terrell Suggs took a moment to relish in the cheers he received as time ticked down on Sunday.
The outside linebacker appreciated the ovation from the Ravens fans after 16 years with the team, he just wishes it came under different circumstances. Baltimore was able to hold on for a 23-17 victory, which dropped the Cardinals to 0-1-1 on the season.
"It was bittersweet," Suggs said. "I wanted to beat up in my brothers a little bit, but it is what it is."
Suggs raced out of the tunnel before the game and gave a quick salute to the fans who continued to cheer for him despite his departure this offseason. He finished the contest with three tackles.
Suggs still seemed to be wrapping his head around the experience postgame as he talked in the visitor's press conference area with Cardinals logos behind him.
"It was kind of like being a stranger in your own home," Suggs said.
JOHNSON WRIST INJURY NOTHING MAJOR
Running back David Johnson missed a chunk of the first half after falling on his wrist but eventually returned to the game.
Johnson said he landed on it awkwardly and will be fine, although he couldn't help but hearken back to the dislocated wrist in 2017 that ended his season after one game.
"I was a little nervous, but once I calmed down, I realized it wasn't bad," Johnson said.
While Johnson returned to the game, he didn't have a big impact on it, finishing with seven carries for 14 yards and a touchdown while catching one pass for no gain.
The Cardinals finished with only 20 rushing yards on 11 attempts.
"The first two weeks we've been down, so we've thrown it," coach Kliff Kingsbury said. "We'd like to get him going more in the run game."
KIRK BOUNCES BACK AGAINST RAVENS
Wide receiver Christian Kirk had an impressive training camp, but that didn't carry over to the first week, as he hauled in only four passes for 32 yards despite double-digit targets.
He showed that dynamic ability on Sunday against the Ravens, catching six passes for 114 yards. Kirk said it was a long week of what-ifs in between games.
"Those eat you alive, those targets, the ones that are so close," Kirk said. "That was a big emphasis for me this week, getting back with Kyler and getting the timing right and making those plays for him today. That's what we did, and now we can build off that."
PUGH PLAYS DESPITE ILLNESS
Left guard Justin Pugh was added to the injury report on Sunday due to an illness but he ended up playing the whole game. He said the sickness came on Friday and he didn't sleep much on Saturday.
"It was adrenaline," Pugh said. "You want to be a part of it. I didn't want to let the guys down."
