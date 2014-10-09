A Chance For Jonathan Cooper

Thomas will start at quarterback against the Redskins.

Stanton took part in working with the game plan for the first time Thursday. He could not pass the initial concussion tests Wednesday, but he will be trying again Friday and said he has maintained the schedule laid out for him by head athletic trainer Tom Reed. He had been cleared for non-contact throwing Wednesday.

"The nice thing about playing quarterback is I don't have to worry about contact during the course of the week," Stanton said.

Stanton added that "without a doubt" he still is hopeful he will be cleared to play Sunday.

"There are a lot of questions in the quarterback room right now," Stanton said. "We'd be lying if we didn't all say we didn't know where we all stood. At the same time we are trying to progress and all get prepared to play."

NO GOOD WORDS ABOUT THE DROPS

Goodwin was asked what the message he gave to his receivers after their drop-fest in Denver, and game in which coach Bruce Arians said he counted seven drops total.

Goodwin paused.

"I can't say that on camera," he finally said.

"They know they can't drop the ball," Goodwin added. "I've been in the league 11 years. I've never seen that many drops in a game."

The drops were spread around: Two for Ted Ginn, along with Larry Fitzgerald, Michael Floyd, Andre Ellington, John Brown and Rob Housler.

"That was last week," Fitzgerald said. "We're on to a new week. Those types of things you just put behind you. That's football. Mistakes are made. Best way to atone for them is to make a big play on Sunday to help us get over the top."

PETERSON BACK FULL FOR CARDS

Cornerback Patrick Peterson, who had been limited with an ankle sprain, was upgraded to full practice Thursday for the Cardinals. Cornerback Justin Bethel (shoulder) also was upgraded to full practice. Aside from Fanaika, linebacker Glenn Carson (ankle), tight end Troy Niklas (ankle) and defensive end Calais Campbell (knee) all sat out practice. Stanton and Palmer joined running back Andre Ellington as limited. Linebacker Kenny Demens (back) was added to the injury report as full.

For the Redskins, tackle Trent Williams (knee) was upgraded to limited practice, joining tight end Jordan Reed (hamstring). Safety Ryan Clark (ankle), linebacker Brian Orakpo (ankle), linebacker Perry Riley (knee) and cornerback Tracy Porter (hamstring) did not practice.

CARDS-REDSKINS SELLS OUT