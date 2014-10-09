Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

A Chance For Jonathan Cooper

Notebook: Stanton hopeful to be available Sunday; Redskins game sells out

Oct 09, 2014 at 09:12 AM
NewUrbanMug
Darren Urban

azcardinals.com

Coop3MAIN.jpg


Jonathan Cooper, the Cardinals' No. 1 draft pick in 2013, could start Sunday at right guard with injuries to Paul Fanaika.

When Jonathan Cooper would see on video the play in which he broke his leg during the 2013 preseason, he was "cringing and stuff," offensive coordinator Harold Goodwin said.

"You've got to get over it," Goodwin told Cooper. "It's up to God. If you're going to get hurt, you're going to get hurt. Let it go."

"He's done that," Goodwin said Thursday.

That's why Goodwin has confidence if Cooper has to play Sunday against Washington, something that looks more likely after starting right guard Paul Fanaika sat out for a second straight day with ankle and calf injuries. Goodwin doesn't see Cooper with any kind of limp anymore physically, and

mentally, he's also made it over the hurdle.

Playing isn't a lock yet. Fanaika was in and out of practice last week because of a bad knee and still was able to play.  But Cooper, the 2013 No. 1 draft pick who was penciled in to start as training camp opened only to lose his job as he struggled with playing on his rehabbed leg, would cherish a chance to get in the game.

"I'm excited," Cooper said. "If it happens, it's about time, that's how I can say it."

Cooper has been the left guard since he arrived in Arizona. He only recently has been working at right guard. Previously, Ted Larsen – who usurped Cooper at left guard – had been expected to switch to the right side with a Fanaika injury so Cooper would stay on the left.

Now, Goodwin would only have to make one change on the line instead of two.

"It's different because I haven't really done it much, but as long as I keep working at it, it's been a smooth transition," Cooper said. "Paul is trying to help me out."

As for the pressure on Cooper to play well given his draft status, he shrugged it away.

"Anytime you are coming in to play there is that pressure you put on yourself," Cooper said. "Otherwise, it is what it is."

NO QB ANSWERS YET; STANTON HOPING TO BE CLEARED FOR SUNDAY

Carson Palmer and Drew Stanton were still limited in practice Thursday and there is still no clarity about whether Palmer, Stanton or rookie Logan

Thomas will start at quarterback against the Redskins.

Stanton took part in working with the game plan for the first time Thursday. He could not pass the initial concussion tests Wednesday, but he will be trying again Friday and said he has maintained the schedule laid out for him by head athletic trainer Tom Reed. He had been cleared for non-contact throwing Wednesday.

"The nice thing about playing quarterback is I don't have to worry about contact during the course of the week," Stanton said.

Stanton added that "without a doubt" he still is hopeful he will be cleared to play Sunday.

"There are a lot of questions in the quarterback room right now," Stanton said. "We'd be lying if we didn't all say we didn't know where we all stood. At the same time we are trying to progress and all get prepared to play."

NO GOOD WORDS ABOUT THE DROPS

Goodwin was asked what the message he gave to his receivers after their drop-fest in Denver, and game in which coach Bruce Arians said he counted seven drops total.

Goodwin paused.

"I can't say that on camera," he finally said.

"They know they can't drop the ball," Goodwin added. "I've been in the league 11 years. I've never seen that many drops in a game."

The drops were spread around: Two for Ted Ginn, along with Larry Fitzgerald, Michael Floyd, Andre Ellington, John Brown and Rob Housler.

"That was last week," Fitzgerald said. "We're on to a new week. Those types of things you just put behind you. That's football. Mistakes are made. Best way to atone for them is to make a big play on Sunday to help us get over the top."

PETERSON BACK FULL FOR CARDS

Cornerback Patrick Peterson, who had been limited with an ankle sprain, was upgraded to full practice Thursday for the Cardinals. Cornerback Justin Bethel (shoulder) also was upgraded to full practice. Aside from Fanaika, linebacker Glenn Carson (ankle), tight end Troy Niklas (ankle) and defensive end Calais Campbell (knee) all sat out practice. Stanton and Palmer joined running back Andre Ellington as limited. Linebacker Kenny Demens (back) was added to the injury report as full.

For the Redskins, tackle Trent Williams (knee) was upgraded to limited practice, joining tight end Jordan Reed (hamstring). Safety Ryan Clark (ankle), linebacker Brian Orakpo (ankle), linebacker Perry Riley (knee) and cornerback Tracy Porter (hamstring) did not practice.

CARDS-REDSKINS SELLS OUT

The game Sunday between the Cardinals and Redskins has been officially announced as a sellout, making it the 88th straight sellout (out of 88 Cardinals games) at University of Phoenix Stadium. The game will be televised locally on Fox.

#ThrowbackThursday: Cards-Redskins

Images of past matchups between the Cardinals and this week's opponent, the Redskins

1950: Washington QB Sammy Baugh throws a pass against the Chicago Cardinals
1 / 31

1950: Washington QB Sammy Baugh throws a pass against the Chicago Cardinals

1958: Redskins FB Johnny Olszewski scores a TD
2 / 31

1958: Redskins FB Johnny Olszewski scores a TD

1959: Dick 'Night Train' Lane hauls down Washington's Ed Sutton
3 / 31

1959: Dick 'Night Train' Lane hauls down Washington's Ed Sutton

1962: Washington flanker Bobby Mitchell catches a pass while Norman Beal defends
4 / 31

1962: Washington flanker Bobby Mitchell catches a pass while Norman Beal defends

1965: Jackie Smith tries to get around Washington's Paul Krause
5 / 31

1965: Jackie Smith tries to get around Washington's Paul Krause

1967: Dave Williams catches a pass for the St. Louis Cardinals
6 / 31

1967: Dave Williams catches a pass for the St. Louis Cardinals

1970: Washington's Larry Brown gets around Larry Wilson for the touchdown
7 / 31

1970: Washington's Larry Brown gets around Larry Wilson for the touchdown

1971: Washington's Sonny Jurgensen
8 / 31

1971: Washington's Sonny Jurgensen

1979: Washington RB John Riggins carries the ball
9 / 31

1979: Washington RB John Riggins carries the ball

1983: Redskins RB John Riggins is pursued by Lee Nelson
10 / 31

1983: Redskins RB John Riggins is pursued by Lee Nelson

1984: Washington WR Art Monk scores a TD
11 / 31

1984: Washington WR Art Monk scores a TD

1985: Cardinals QB Neil Lomax
12 / 31

1985: Cardinals QB Neil Lomax

1988: Cardinals RB Stump Mitchell
13 / 31

1988: Cardinals RB Stump Mitchell

1992: WR Randall Hill and Redskins CB Darrell Green battle for a ball
14 / 31

1992: WR Randall Hill and Redskins CB Darrell Green battle for a ball

1992: QB Chris Chandler
15 / 31

1992: QB Chris Chandler

1996: QB Boomer Esiason looks downfield
16 / 31

1996: QB Boomer Esiason looks downfield

1997: WR Rob Moore celebrates a touchdown
17 / 31

1997: WR Rob Moore celebrates a touchdown

1998: QB Jake Plummer scores a TD
18 / 31

1998: QB Jake Plummer scores a TD

1994: Eric Hill (58) and Terry Hoage (34) tackle Redskins RB Ricky Ervins
19 / 31

1994: Eric Hill (58) and Terry Hoage (34) tackle Redskins RB Ricky Ervins

2001: S Pat Tillman pursues Washington RB Stephen Davis
20 / 31

2001: S Pat Tillman pursues Washington RB Stephen Davis

2002: Redskins coach Steve Spurrier talks with his quarterbacks
21 / 31

2002: Redskins coach Steve Spurrier talks with his quarterbacks

2000: CB Aeneas Williams intercepts a pass
22 / 31

2000: CB Aeneas Williams intercepts a pass

2005: Coach Denny Green
23 / 31

2005: Coach Denny Green

2005: LeRon McCoy scores a touchdown
24 / 31

2005: LeRon McCoy scores a touchdown

2008: S Adrian Wilson tries to bat down a pass intended for Washington WR Santana Moss
25 / 31

2008: S Adrian Wilson tries to bat down a pass intended for Washington WR Santana Moss

2008: DT Darnell Dockett
26 / 31

2008: DT Darnell Dockett

2008: WR Larry Fitzgerald scores on a long touchdown reception
27 / 31

2008: WR Larry Fitzgerald scores on a long touchdown reception

2010: QB Matt Leinart is sacked
28 / 31

2010: QB Matt Leinart is sacked

2010: Kick returner Justin Miller is tackled by several Redskins
29 / 31

2010: Kick returner Justin Miller is tackled by several Redskins

2011: QB Kevin Kolb is hit by Redskins LB Brian Orakpo
30 / 31

2011: QB Kevin Kolb is hit by Redskins LB Brian Orakpo

2011: S Kerry Rhodes celebrates a sack
31 / 31

2011: S Kerry Rhodes celebrates a sack

Advertising
This Ad will close in 3



This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

You've Got Mail: The Kyler Timeline

Topics include Murray's rehab, rookies signing, and offensive line trades

news

Veteran Zach Pascal Hoping To Make Impact On Receiver Room

With questions about Hopkins future, wideout has history with Gannon

news

Garrett Williams, Contract Done, Preaches Patience With Himself

Cornerback rehabbing ACL injury; Cardinals sign wide receiver Brian Cobbs

news

Clayton Tune Might Be Another Purdy Good Late-Round QB

Fifth-round selection has similar analytics to 49ers diamond-in-rough

news

You've Got Mail: On The Brink Of OTAs

Topics include the waiver process, Paris comments, and the receiver room

news

Cardinals Set Preseason Schedule Times And Dates

Home opener is Aug. 11 against Broncos and new coach Sean Payton

news

Football Calls, But Graduation Takes Precedence For Kei'Trel Clark

Cornerback signs contract after getting degree over weekend

news

Cardinals Sign Veteran Punter Matt Haack

Team also releases three during roster moves

news

The Right Advice For Rookie Pass Rusher BJ Ojulari

Sanders, Thomas just went through the same transition a year ago

news

Paris Johnson Jr. Makes Good First Impression With Cardinals

First-round offensive lineman takes part in first rookie minicamp practice

news

Kyle Soelle Thrilled To Stay Home For NFL Opportunity With Cardinals

Notes: Roster shrinks for rookie camp; Kyler rehab update

news

Cardinals Release Official 2023 Schedule

Team opens in Washington, Giants in home opener, no primetime games

Advertising