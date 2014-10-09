A Chance For Jonathan Cooper

Jonathan Cooper, the Cardinals' No. 1 draft pick in 2013, could start Sunday at right guard with injuries to Paul Fanaika.
When Jonathan Cooper would see on video the play in which he broke his leg during the 2013 preseason, he was "cringing and stuff," offensive coordinator Harold Goodwin said.
"You've got to get over it," Goodwin told Cooper. "It's up to God. If you're going to get hurt, you're going to get hurt. Let it go."
"He's done that," Goodwin said Thursday.
That's why Goodwin has confidence if Cooper has to play Sunday against Washington, something that looks more likely after starting right guard Paul Fanaika sat out for a second straight day with ankle and calf injuries. Goodwin doesn't see Cooper with any kind of limp anymore physically, and
mentally, he's also made it over the hurdle.
Playing isn't a lock yet. Fanaika was in and out of practice last week because of a bad knee and still was able to play. But Cooper, the 2013 No. 1 draft pick who was penciled in to start as training camp opened only to lose his job as he struggled with playing on his rehabbed leg, would cherish a chance to get in the game.
"I'm excited," Cooper said. "If it happens, it's about time, that's how I can say it."
Cooper has been the left guard since he arrived in Arizona. He only recently has been working at right guard. Previously, Ted Larsen – who usurped Cooper at left guard – had been expected to switch to the right side with a Fanaika injury so Cooper would stay on the left.
Now, Goodwin would only have to make one change on the line instead of two.
"It's different because I haven't really done it much, but as long as I keep working at it, it's been a smooth transition," Cooper said. "Paul is trying to help me out."
As for the pressure on Cooper to play well given his draft status, he shrugged it away.
"Anytime you are coming in to play there is that pressure you put on yourself," Cooper said. "Otherwise, it is what it is."
NO QB ANSWERS YET; STANTON HOPING TO BE CLEARED FOR SUNDAY
Carson Palmer and Drew Stanton were still limited in practice Thursday and there is still no clarity about whether Palmer, Stanton or rookie Logan
Thomas will start at quarterback against the Redskins.
Stanton took part in working with the game plan for the first time Thursday. He could not pass the initial concussion tests Wednesday, but he will be trying again Friday and said he has maintained the schedule laid out for him by head athletic trainer Tom Reed. He had been cleared for non-contact throwing Wednesday.
"The nice thing about playing quarterback is I don't have to worry about contact during the course of the week," Stanton said.
Stanton added that "without a doubt" he still is hopeful he will be cleared to play Sunday.
"There are a lot of questions in the quarterback room right now," Stanton said. "We'd be lying if we didn't all say we didn't know where we all stood. At the same time we are trying to progress and all get prepared to play."
NO GOOD WORDS ABOUT THE DROPS
Goodwin was asked what the message he gave to his receivers after their drop-fest in Denver, and game in which coach Bruce Arians said he counted seven drops total.
Goodwin paused.
"I can't say that on camera," he finally said.
"They know they can't drop the ball," Goodwin added. "I've been in the league 11 years. I've never seen that many drops in a game."
The drops were spread around: Two for Ted Ginn, along with Larry Fitzgerald, Michael Floyd, Andre Ellington, John Brown and Rob Housler.
"That was last week," Fitzgerald said. "We're on to a new week. Those types of things you just put behind you. That's football. Mistakes are made. Best way to atone for them is to make a big play on Sunday to help us get over the top."
PETERSON BACK FULL FOR CARDS
Cornerback Patrick Peterson, who had been limited with an ankle sprain, was upgraded to full practice Thursday for the Cardinals. Cornerback Justin Bethel (shoulder) also was upgraded to full practice. Aside from Fanaika, linebacker Glenn Carson (ankle), tight end Troy Niklas (ankle) and defensive end Calais Campbell (knee) all sat out practice. Stanton and Palmer joined running back Andre Ellington as limited. Linebacker Kenny Demens (back) was added to the injury report as full.
For the Redskins, tackle Trent Williams (knee) was upgraded to limited practice, joining tight end Jordan Reed (hamstring). Safety Ryan Clark (ankle), linebacker Brian Orakpo (ankle), linebacker Perry Riley (knee) and cornerback Tracy Porter (hamstring) did not practice.
CARDS-REDSKINS SELLS OUT
The game Sunday between the Cardinals and Redskins has been officially announced as a sellout, making it the 88th straight sellout (out of 88 Cardinals games) at University of Phoenix Stadium. The game will be televised locally on Fox.
