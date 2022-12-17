A Game Of Expectations Not Met When Cardinals Face Broncos

The Broncos entered the season in a similar boat as the Cardinals. They had high expectations after acquiring nine-time Pro Bowl quarterback Russell Wilson last off season to complete an already talented offense.

But things went south. Wilson has struggled, looking nothing like the player he used to be in Seattle. His 60.4 percent completion percentage and 37.2 QBR are both career lows. It appears he's struggled to get on the same page with his wideouts or head coach Nathaniel Hackett.

However, their defense has been stout this season, allowing just 17.6 points per game, fourth-fewest in the league behind the San Francisco 49ers, Buffalo Bills, and Dallas Cowboys.

"We know we're dealing with a great front in Denver this week," quarterback Colt McCoy said. "You can't hold on to the ball long. We'll need to be precise in what we do."

Right tackle Kelvin Beachum has been on plenty of teams expected to succeed but instead underperformed during his ten seasons in the league. It's never been a fun situation to be in, but the experience comes in handy.

"It's an opportunity to show your professionalism and how much you care and love the game," Beachum said. "And put it on full display. At the end of the day, whatever film you put out there is who you are. How you approach these last couple of guys of the season is how you are.