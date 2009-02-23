A Great Big Check for the Ronald McDonald House

Albertson's grocery stores and the Cardinals, thanks to the money raised during the team's alumni charity golf tournament back in December, delivered a $30,000 check to the Ronald McDonald House today. The tourney was at Whirlwind Golf Course, with 260 golfers and more than 40 former NFL players and coaches. On hand today were (pictured) manager of alumni relations Bill Lewis, Albertsons division president Shane Dorcheus, director of Cardinals Charities Pat Tankersley and Nancy Roach, the executive director of Ronald McDonald House Charities of Phoenix. Also there was director of development for the Ronald McDonald house, Eric Spicer.
Feb 23, 2009 at 03:36 AM
news
