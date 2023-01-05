A.J. Green Thinks About Possibility Of Retirement

But Green's numbers, like much of this season's offense, dropped precipitously. He's been targeted 42 times in 14 games, with only 21 receptions for 145 yards and one score. His 6.9 yards per catch is by far the lowest of his career.

"He's been the consummate professional," coach Kliff Kingsbury said. "I can't say enough good things about him. (He was) very productive for us last year. This year for a number of reasons, it wasn't the same type of playing time, but he shows up every day and helps work with those young guys, motivates those young guys and then just does it right.

"He's the type of guy that, if I had a son -- which I probably won't ever have, but if I did -- I would want him to carry himself and treat other people like A.J. does."

With DeAndre Hopkins sitting out the finale, Green figures to get some playing time Sunday against the 49ers. What he'll really miss – which is what most players say – was on display in the locker room Thursday as he played four-square with a number of teammates during their post-practice downtime.

"There is nothing like an NFL locker room," he said.

He won't miss all the running – "There are a lot of miles on these knees" – but he still waiting to see what he decides to do.

His older son is now just getting into flag football, is a big fan of Cooper Kupp, and has been known to tell Green, "Dad, you didn't have any catches this game." Green will respond, "Go watch my highlights."

And there are plenty – six 1,000-yard seasons, 724 receptions for 10,423 yards and 69 touchdowns over 12 seasons – for Green to remember.

If this is it, that's OK with him.