A Season To Break Out?

Calais Campbell is one of a handful of Cardinals who have a real chance to have breakout seasons in 2009.
Steve Breaston was the perfect example.
The wide receiver hadn't shown much the previous season, but had clearly improved in the offseason. So, before training camp in 2008, I saw him as one of the possible breakout players for the Cards going into the year. Breaston did just that, cracking 1,000 yards as a pass catcher.
It's hardly an exact science, given my other choices from a year ago.
Identifying breakout players means finding the right mix of circumstances. Most
importantly, a guy has to figure to get significant playing time, which is why it's hard to make a call on, say, a Lance Long or Early Doucet. Barring injuries, those guys probably won't get enough opportunities. A guy has to have another level to reach – even if he blows up and makes his first Pro Bowl, does that really mean Karlos Dansby has broken out? And there has to be some uncertainty. Beanie Wells may break out this season, but as a No. 1 pick and with Edgerrin James gone, no one is exactly taking a risk with such a choice.
This year's list, to me, is limited. Tight end Ben Patrick probably warranted a mention until his suspension; he'll be starting from behind. These other guys will have their chance, however.
DE Calais Campbell (pictured above): The second-year man from the "U" is the most obvious choice. He'll certainly have the chance to play after Antonio Smith left as a free agent. While there were flashes of potential last year, he didn't exactly leave a memorable defensive imprint as a rookie. But in many ways he has followed the Breaston path exactly; playing mostly special teams as a rookie before a departing free agent gives him a shot.
The Cards need Campbell to step forward. Smith wasn't a Pro Bowler but he had become a very solid end. Campbell is driven to be good, but that doesn't mean he will be. It took Smith a few years to find that consistency on the defensive line and Campbell could end up with a similar learning curve. No one is expecting 10 sacks but Campbell has yet to notch even one in the NFL. Campbell's progress in training camp will be one of the more important stories to watch.
CB Bryant McFadden: Sure, McFadden was a starter with the Steelers when he