A Season To Break Out?

importantly, a guy has to figure to get significant playing time, which is why it's hard to make a call on, say, a Lance Long or Early Doucet. Barring injuries, those guys probably won't get enough opportunities. A guy has to have another level to reach – even if he blows up and makes his first Pro Bowl, does that really mean Karlos Dansby has broken out? And there has to be some uncertainty. Beanie Wells may break out this season, but as a No. 1 pick and with Edgerrin James gone, no one is exactly taking a risk with such a choice.

This year's list, to me, is limited. Tight end Ben Patrick probably warranted a mention until his suspension; he'll be starting from behind. These other guys will have their chance, however.

DE Calais Campbell (pictured above): The second-year man from the "U" is the most obvious choice. He'll certainly have the chance to play after Antonio Smith left as a free agent. While there were flashes of potential last year, he didn't exactly leave a memorable defensive imprint as a rookie. But in many ways he has followed the Breaston path exactly; playing mostly special teams as a rookie before a departing free agent gives him a shot.