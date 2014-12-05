A Start For Jonathan Cooper, But Work To Do

Cooper admitted he got discouraged in the past, wondering if he was going to be able to get back to the level that made him a No. 1 pick.

"It's hard when you feel you are healthy and you are giving it your all and you're still getting beat," Cooper said. "That's when you start to question yourself as a player. At that point it's like, 'Well, is this the new me? Am I going to have to adjust my game?' But I am blessed that it seems to be falling back into place. I feel physically I am getting there and technically, I just have to make sure I stay on top of my fundamentals."

Arians said Cooper hasn't earned a starting job back yet, not with the 40 plays in Atlanta. Any start now is out of necessity.

Cooper just plans to keep working, and thinks that significant strides can still be made this season regardless of his spot on the depth chart. As for the pressure of being a number one draft pick, Cooper said he is "past that point."

"I'm sure others aren't past that point," Cooper said. "For me, it's just the pressure of being a good NFL player …"

Cooper stops himself and reconsiders.

"Not a good NFL player, a great NFL player," Cooper said. "But like I said, I have a lot of work to do and a long way to go."

ELLINGTON WILL MISS CHIEFS GAME; FITZGERALD A GAME-DAY DECISION

Considering the Cardinals are trying to push for a division title, the injuries are mounting. Running back Andre Ellington (hip) is not unexpectedly out, with Stepfan Taylor getting the start at running back that will be handled by committee.

Fanaika, safety Tyrann Mathieu (thumb surgery) and defensive tackle Ed Stinson (toe) all were also declared out.

Arians called wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald a game-day decision whether Fitz will play. Fitzgerald, listed as questionable, is still bothered by his knee sprain, but he was officially upgraded to a full practice. Linebacker Larry Foote (foot) was upgraded to limited Friday and is also questionable, as is left tackle Jared Veldheer (ankle). All three are key pieces for the Cardinals.