A Tight End Room To Count On

Niklas did play a little in the opener – he was on the field for David Johnson's clinching 55-yard touchdown catch – and Gresham delivered a key block on Fells’ 48-yard play. Joseph Fauria – signed after Ifeanyi Momah was lost for the season -- was inactive, although he said he's pushing hard to get on the field. Fauria scored seven touchdowns in 2013, but injuries undercut him in 2014 and the Lions cut him just before the season.

"I've been in an organization (in Detroit) where there were high expectations for the tight ends and it didn't really pan out," Fauria said. "Being here, there might be low expectations but then you have a guy who breaks out for nearly a 100-yard game, a relative unknown.

"What I've learned in this business is the best ability is availability. That's part of the reason I'm here now."

It's why Fells has firmly established himself on the depth chart. He's done well as a blocker – that is the strength of both Gresham and Niklas too – and success in this offense shouldn't be measured against the Grahams and Gronkowskis of the world.

"It depends on the offense you are in," Gresham said "A lot of times you aren't getting 12 targets a game. You have to block and do other things. That said, sometimes people get the perception, they want the guy who goes for 100 yards a game or 15 touchdowns (in a season). But if you look at the bigger scheme of the offense, (tight ends with lesser stats) play an important role."

That's what Arians wants. The blocking first, and then search for the mismatch. The attention paid to wide receivers John Brown and Larry Fitzgerald got Fells wide open for his 48-yard catch Sunday, and the Cardinals always love a guy at least 6-foot-5 (as all the tight ends are) in the red zone.