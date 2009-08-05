A Week In, Depth Charts

People usually start sending in e-mails about this time asking why the depth chart isn't up yet, and the answer is coaches don't do a depth chart until they have to. There will be one when the press release comes out for the first preseason game a week from tomorrow, but that doesn't mean we can't say who is running where right now. Some spots are easier to figure; I'm not going to get into quarterbacks, receivers, tight ends or running backs right now because, quite frankly, they are too up-in-the-air. Matt Leinart and Brian St.Pierre are sharing reps. Beanie Wells hasn't been healthy. We know the top three wideouts and the way Jerheme Urban is playing, it's going to be awfully difficult to beat him out as No. 4. And the tight ends are a big ball of nothing's-been-determined.