A week of OTAs down

With the on-field work done for the week, a few tidbits from today:

-- As I mentioned on Cardschatter, Larry Fitzgerald continues to look like he never left the field. A leaping catch in triple coverage, and it wasn't exactly backups on the scene: cornerback Bryant McFadden, safety Antrel Rolle and linebacker Clark Haggans.

-- Rookie CB Greg Toler obviously has skills, but second-year wideout Early Doucet made a nice grab of a pass with Toler in tight coverage.

-- Tight end Leonard Pope hasn't been around this week because of the birth of his child. It's gotten latecomer Dominique Byrd a decent amount of reps though, and it will be interesting to see if Byrd can make any inroads on the depth chart.

-- Briefly talked to general manager Rod Graves now that he has returned from the owner's meetings, and brought up the report floating around – apparently through ESPN speculation – that the Cards could have some interest in Michael Vick if and when Vick is reinstated. Uh, no. While Graves said he wishes Vick well, as for the idea of the Cards might look into Vick's availability, "We can put that to rest right now."