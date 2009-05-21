Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

More

A week of OTAs down

May 21, 2009 at 08:30 AM

With the on-field work done for the week, a few tidbits from today:

-- As I mentioned on Cardschatter, Larry Fitzgerald continues to look like he never left the field. A leaping catch in triple coverage, and it wasn't exactly backups on the scene: cornerback Bryant McFadden, safety Antrel Rolle and linebacker Clark Haggans.

-- Rookie CB Greg Toler obviously has skills, but second-year wideout Early Doucet made a nice grab of a pass with Toler in tight coverage.

-- Tight end Leonard Pope hasn't been around this week because of the birth of his child. It's gotten latecomer Dominique Byrd a decent amount of reps though, and it will be interesting to see if Byrd can make any inroads on the depth chart.

-- Briefly talked to general manager Rod Graves now that he has returned from the owner's meetings, and brought up the report floating around – apparently through ESPN speculation – that the Cards could have some interest in Michael Vick if and when Vick is reinstated. Uh, no. While Graves said he wishes Vick well, as for the idea of the Cards might look into Vick's availability, "We can put that to rest right now."

-- I don't think anything has changed in the Anquan Boldin situation, despite some thinking the contrary after this report earlier this week. Adrian Wilson remains tops as a contract extension priority.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Cardinals Could Have A Tough Road

Strength of schedule judged as hardest in NFL

news

Josh Rosen Trade Earns Rave Reviews

Shrewd move by GM Steve Keim praised by many analysts

news

The Cost To Trade Up

A rough estimate of the draft capital needed to get into the top-10

news

Larry Fitzgerald's Role At Wide Receiver

Cardinals star learning outside responsibilities in addition to the slot under OC Mike McCoy

news

Haason Reddick And Budda Baker Settle In

Second-year defenders looking forward to full offseason of work

news

Pay No Attention To Power Rankings

Too much can change to put any stock into current projections

news

Quantifying Cardinals' 2017 Injury Woes

Offense had worst accumulation of injuries in NFL last season, per Football Outsiders

news

Sam Bradford's Market Value Contract

There has been a rush in the past few days to equate the release of safety Tyrann Mathieu with the signing of quarterback Sam Bradford, but they are separate entities.

news

Cap Space A Multi-Year Proposition

While the Cardinals are projected to have less cap space than many other teams in free agency, it doesn't mean they have to sit on their hands if there are players they want to pursue.

news

How Arizona Products Fared At The Combine

Ten Arizona products headed to the NFL Scouting combine looking to improve their draft stock, and for the most part they seemed to do a good job.

news

John Brown's Intriguing Free Agency

The Cardinals have a host of players scheduled to hit free agency in a couple weeks, and the most intriguing of the lot is John Brown.

news

A Look At The Cardinals' Secondary

Secondary coach David Merritt gives insight into his thinking on a variety of subjects.

Advertising