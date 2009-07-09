About that storyline ...

SI.com's Don Banks has put together a list of the five top storylines in each division heading into training camp. One, I will say, I disagree with within the NFC West. "4. It's a big year for Matt Leinart. Either he finds a way to push Kurt Warner in Arizona, or we start to think of the Cardinals' 2006 first-rounder as a top 10 bust."

Obviously it's going to be an ongoing story on judging Leinart and possible bust status. And I would understand this idea for 2009 -- if Warner was, for example, a Shaun Hill- or Kerry Collins-type. But Warner was the Pro Bowl starter for the NFC and had a spectacular 2008 season. And Leinart is a bust if he doesn't find a way to push Kurt? That's asking an awful lot. Is Kevin Kolb a bust if he doesn't push Donovan McNabb this year? (That's really the closest comparision I can find. There just aren't high picks that find themselves behind Pro Bowl quarterbacks).