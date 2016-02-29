Adrian Wilson Chooses The Scouting Life

assistants Ryan Gold and Alfonsa Knight.

Wilson knows it'd be easy to think the team simply is doing Wilson a favor with a post-career job and paycheck.

"People think you are doing it just because you can and you're not good at it," said Wilson, who also worked the Senior Bowl. "That's not the case with me because I'm very damn good at it.

"Yeah, I played at a high level as a player, but as a personnel guy, obviously you have to start low and work your way up. That's what I plan on doing. They gave me quite a big workload this year, so I am learning. And I love it."

Wilson isn't the only ex-player in the Cardinals' personnel department. Director of pro scouting Quentin Harris played safety for the Cardinals as well, and assistant director of pro scouting Malik Boyd played in the league. Area scout Josh Scobey, a former running back, is like Harris a former Cardinals teammate of Wilson.

Keim said there are plenty of quality scouts who didn't play in the NFL but it doesn't hurt to have that background when deciphering whether a guy might be able to play in the league.

With Wilson specifically, the drive to be good in personnel evaluation is much like his drive to be a Pro Bowl player.

"He doesn't come down here and hover around my office like some could and politick," Keim said. "He sits over there and keeps to himself. He's so prideful and so passionate about this, he doesn't want anyone to think he got this because of our relationship and I appreciate that.

"He's attacking this like he attacked being a player. Work ethic, keeping his mouth shut, being humble. He has natural instincts for that, which not many have. He works his tail off. And he's confident in his opinions."

The scene at the NFL Scouting combine is so much different now than when Wilson last was part of it. He remembers a much more simple event, one without so much media or NFL Network coverage.

Then again, his life is pretty different too. The goal no longer is to be one of the best players. It's about being one of the best in the front office.