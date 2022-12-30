Adrian Wilson Does Evaluations, But Contract Talks For 'A Different Day'

The evaluations are ongoing.

If that wasn't clear enough with the news David Blough would get a chance at quarterback Sunday, vice president of pro personnel Adrian WIlson -- as co-interim general manager at the moment along with VP of player personnel Quentin Harris -- emphasized it during his appearance on the "Burns and Gambo" show on Friday on Arizona Sports.

The question was raised about potential contract extensions for young players, specifically defensive end Zach Allen and cornerback Byron Murphy Jr. , both of whom are scheduled to be free agents in March.

"Every young guy we have on our roster that is going to be a part of our core moving forward, those conversations happen daily," Wilson said. "It's a fluid situation right now with the situation we are in. but all the young players we have, we talk about pretty much every single day."

Contract talks are "different conversation to have on a different day," Wilson added.

Wilson and Harris are handling the duties of GM Steve Keim during Keim's medical leave of absence.

With two games left, Wilson -- who played on his share of teams that were out of it with two games to go -- said he just wants to see those left playing on the roster to be a professional.

"Those guys get paid a lot of money to go out and play a game on Sunday and we want those guys to be professional," he said. "Take the game plan, take the things we did throughout the week, apply it on Sunday and try and get a win.

"It comes down to pride. I don't think that's hard at all. When you are in the situation we are in and we are sitting at four wins on the season, a lot of things can go into a player's mind in terms of going out and playing hard on Sunday, but being a professional is something you should do every single day and that's what we expect."

Among the other topics Wilson touched upon:

-- The decision to play Blough was needed at this point. "We know what we have in Trace (McSorley) and we want to get a look at David and see what we have there."

-- On the season of Isaiah Simmons: "When you draft a player that high the expectations are super-high for him. There has been a learning curve for Isaiah throughout the year but I think he's had a great year. You wish the (team's) record was a little better so he could get more recognition and notoriety. You expect him to continue to grow. I think he took a huge step this year in terms of his maturity and ability to digest the game plan."