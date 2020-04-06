After 2019 Breakout, Jordan Phillips Ready To Show Staying Power

Despite the slow start to his career, Phillips never doubted his ability to be a difference-maker. While some players would have been concerned about getting released by the team that drafted them, Phillips was ready to move on.

"Nobody really knew what happened," Phillips said. "Just to get it out there: I had asked for my release. There were a lot of reports about the sideline outburst and everything like that, but it just wasn't true. We had come to the Dolphins before training camp and asked for a release or a trade. And finally, after that game, they just felt like it was time.

"For me, personally, I felt like that was the jumpstart to my career. Fresh start, new team, new faces, new opportunities. What helped my career the most was leaving there."

Phillips will reunite with defensive coordinator Vance Joseph, who coached him in Miami in 2016. While the 3-4 defense is different from the 4-3 Phillips excelled in a season ago, the attacking style Joseph employs fits his skillset. Phillips said he doesn't yet know exactly what position he will play.

Phillips is excited to pair up with All-Pro edge rusher Chandler Jones, who regularly receives the majority of attention from protection schemes in passing situations.