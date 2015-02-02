After A Super Close Loss

incompletions from the 5-yard line in the final minute, which is how the 49ers were gut-punched after the 2012 season – the aftermath is not easy.

The Seahawks even had a ring on the résumé already, yet it didn't stop many players from openly questioning the final playcall that didn't go to running back Marshawn Lynch. In a close loss, you're grasping for answers. It may not be the final play, even. For the Cardinals, it was hard not to wonder about how they not only got points at the end of the first half but somehow allowed James Harrison to rumble 100 yards the other way on the final play of the second quarter.

The scabs never quite heal.

Both teams always have in place an elaborate party at the team hotel for after the game. It makes so much sense if the team wins. If it loses, it's a much more muted affair, a place to drown sorrows. (It's not like you can pull the plug on it last minute.) I remember heading down to the Cardinals' party after Super Bowl XLIII, and all anyone was talking about was what if – all the while not sure exactly what to say when you came across a coach or player.

On the plane the next morning, it's the realization that, regardless of how great the ride was, changes were coming. Even though nothing had been officially announced, it had long been out there that Cardinals offensive coordinator Todd Haley was leaving to take the head coaching job of the Kansas City Chiefs. As Haley climbed on the plane Monday, he was being congratulated about what was to come. Ken Whisenhunt granted me a short interview to talk about the aftermath, but it definitely wasn't a subject he wanted to delve too deeply into. Not then.

As with the Cardinals, the Seahawks' coordinator positions will be a topic of conversation heading into the offseason. Not only did Haley leave to become head coach of the Chiefs, but Whisenhunt let defensive coordinator Clancy Pendergast go as well.