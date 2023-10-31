After Damar Hamlin, Cardinals Help Local Schools With AEDs

The near-tragedy of Bills safety Damar Hamlin last season has had good to come of it, and the Cardinals were taking part in that on Monday evening.

Drew Krueger, the Cardinals head athletic trainer, presented the athletic trainers from Maricopa High School and St. Mary-Basha Catholic School (Chandler) with Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs) when they and their families visited the Dignity Health Training Center.

"It's an initiative based off of what happened with Damar Hamlin and PFATS (Professional Football Athletic Trainers Society) with the hope of getting AEDs across the country," Krueger said. "There shouldn't be a high school in the United States that doesn't have an AED that's readily available for students in general and obviously students participating in athletics."

These two schools were selected through an application process in collaboration with Henry Schein Medical and Defibtech.

The injury Hamlin sustained was scary, but it also emphasized the importance and necessity of these AED devices. It was something important that the Cardinals wanted to be a part of.

"I think it's humbling at a certain point to understand that all the people out there that are working hard to make sure athletics in this country are safe, and that we could do our part to do something for the community and help others out," Krueger said. "I think that's a big part of who I try to be as a person.

"It was a great opportunity to welcome people into the organization and show them a good day, along with helping the two high schools."

Tight ends coach Ben Steele was also in attendance for the presentation.

To cap off the day, everybody received a tour around the facility, one that Krueger said he hopes they won't forget.