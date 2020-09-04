After Game-Less Preseason, Cardinals Ready To Make Final Cuts

Among the decisions that had to be made, Keim noted the battles at running back – Eno Benjamin and D.J. Foster – inside linebacker, cornerback and safety.

"I honestly hate this time," wide receiver Trent Sherfield said. "You build relationships with these guys for three to four weeks, and some of these guys get cut and you don't get to see them anymore."

There will probably be fewer waiver claims this season across the NFL, Keim said. With no preseason upon which to judge other players being cut, general managers figure to stick with players they know and who know the system.

Keim said it would have to be a "significant upgrade" to bring in an outside player to the 53-man roster. It makes a difference the Cardinals have an improved roster too; last year, the Cards claimed five players in Kingsbury's first season. All five of those players are still around and vying for spots – offensive linemen Justin Murray and Brett Toth, defensive lineman Jonathan Bullard, and defensive backs Kevin Peterson and Charles Washington.