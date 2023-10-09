After James Conner Injury, Emari Demercado Gets The Call

The offense struggled with Conner's absence. The only other offensive score after Conner went out was Demercado's.

Quarterback Joshua Dobbs recognized that losing Conner was a challenge for the team, but Demercado executed his responsibility within the offense.

"He stepped up well, in that aspect of picking up the running game," Dobbs said. "I know he's been emphasized in the pass game a little more thus far, but that was huge to see him come in and step in."

"When you lose James that's tough, but I thought, again, the response by Emari to step in and take on a bigger role and not flinch was really good."

Offensive lineman Will Hernandez noted that the running scheme remained the same.

"At the end of the day, yards are yards," Hernandez said. "We're still getting it, whoever is running the ball out there and (Emari) did a great job for us. That's the name of the game."

Demercado agreed that the scheme didn't change once Conner was no longer in the backfield, but the type of runner did.

"I think we have all that skillset," Demercado said. "Maybe James is more of a downhill runner as a bigger guy, but I think we can handle the same things. We don't have to switch the scheme up."

At any given moment, Demercado could be called on. He views each opportunity as a next game, next man up, next play mentality, something he learned in college.

On Monday the focus will be on reviewing the tape and the attention will shift to the Rams. But Sunday's performance is something Demercado feels he could build on.

"I feel comfortable out there playing and obviously I wish we came out with the win, but it's still a long season to go, so we just got to keep stacking days," Demercado said. "I just got to go into this week, prepare how I always do."