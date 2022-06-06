Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

After Knee Injury, DeAndre Hopkins Will Be Ready For Training Camp

Wide receiver's role in practice could be altered with upcoming suspension

Jun 06, 2022 at 01:46 PM
NewUrbanMug
Darren Urban

azcardinals.com

Wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins catches a pass during a recent OTA walkthrough.
Arizona Cardinals
Wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins catches a pass during a recent OTA walkthrough.

DeAndre Hopkins turned 30 on Monday, and teammate J.J. Watt wasn't sure what to do about a gift.

"I'd offered to buy him some clothes but I can't afford to buy the (stuff) he wears," Watt said. "The guy is wearing stuff off the runway in Paris -- sorry.

"Also, I'd probably get him the wrong thing. Seeing some of his (social media) posts, I don't know fashion."

At least the Cardinals know that Hopkins will be wearing a jersey when training camp arrives. The veteran receiver, who was briefly outside at the outset of Monday's OTA talking with head athletic trainer Tom Reed, should be ready to do everything at the end of July after his knee injury and subsequent MCL surgery late last season.

"He's been moving around well and I think he's right on schedule," coach Kliff Kingsbury said after Mondays' practice. "He'll be full go for training camp.

"We've got to be smart how we ramp him up obviously, not playing in the first six games. We'll talk through that and make sure we have a really good plan."

Hopkins is suspended the first six regular-season games for violating the league's performance-enhancing drugs policy. But until the first week leading into the regular season, Hopkins is eligible to practice fully with the team and play in preseason games, if he and the team decide that makes sense.

Back in 2019 when cornerback Patrick Peterson faced a six-game suspension to begin the year, Kingsbury and staff used Peterson is his regular starting role for the first part of camp and then dialed it back, knowing others had to get the reps given how much they would have to play missing Peterson.

With Hopkins sidelined, newcomer Marquise Brown is expected to take over the No. 1 role in Hopkins'' absence, with A.J. Green and/or Antoine Wesley picking up the slack at the other outside spot. Rondale Moore is expected to take over in the slot for the departed Christian Kirk.

Related Content

news

Dennis Gardeck In A Rush To Help Cardinals On, Off Field

Linebacker seeks to mentor one of his new teammates each year

news

Rondale Moore Building Healthy Dose Of Confidence

Wide receiver expected to fill slot with Christian Kirk departure

news

Kyler Murray Returns For Cardinals OTA Work

Kingsbury said quarterback's presence is 'day to day'

news

Cardinals Coping After Death Of Teammate Jeff Gladney

Cornerback killed in a car accident on Memorial Day

news

Cardinals Add Darrel Williams To Running Back Room

Former Chief will battle for role behind James Conner

news

You've Got Mail: The Loss Of A Teammate

Topics include Watt's future, McBride's potential and Hollywood's contract

news

Jeff Gladney Passes Away After Car Accident

Cardinals cornerback was 25

news

Folktales: Legendary Locker

The story behind saving a piece of Pat Tillman's legacy

news

Trace McSorley Trying To Turn Arizona Opportunity Into Success

Young quarterback learning from Murray, McCoy

news

Cardinals Finish Draft Class Signings With Cameron Thomas Deal

Third-round linebacker inks his four-year deal

news

You've Got Mail: Organized Team Answers

Topics include Kyler and OTAs, signing draft picks and the Cards in Ireland

Advertising