After Mid-Career Entrance, Chandler Jones Creating Strong Cardinals Legacy

Jones hasn't just grown on the field in Arizona, but off it. He has a child now, and went back to Syracuse this offseason to obtain his degree in human development and family sciences.

"I didn't have that degree, what, nine years out of college?'" Jones said. "I was like, 'You know what? I need to finish.' … My kids can look back at that: 'My dad graduated.' I'm happy. It's a huge accomplishment for our family. It hangs right up there with that Super Bowl ring."

Kliff Kingsbury knows how much of a luxury it is to coach a star player who is also a quality person.

"Chandler just continues to amaze, really," Kingsbury said. "You look at the production on the field – All-Decade team, most sacks since he's come into the league. The leadership he brings, he's always positive. What he's done in the community. I saw the 150,000 meals in New York and here. That's just who he is, day in and day out. He's smiling, he's excited to be there, he's working his tail off. I think it was something that was near and dear to his heart, and his family's, for him to get his degree. I couldn't be more excited for him."

Jones said his inclusion on the All-Decade team for the 2010s was a tremendous honor, as he was recognized alongside pass-rushing greats like Julius Peppers, J.J. Watt, Khalil Mack and Von Miller.

Sixty of Jones' 96 career sacks have come with the Cardinals, and now he is only seven away from breaking the franchise record.

In Week 12, Jones will return to Gillette Stadium for the first time since getting traded, with another chance to build on his Cardinals legacy.