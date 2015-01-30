Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

After Rough Season, Roger Goodell Speaks

NFL commissioner holds his annual state of the NFL press conference at Super Bowl

Jan 30, 2015 at 05:45 AM
Odegard_Kyle
Kyle Odegard

azcardinals.com

GoodellspeechMAIN.jpg


NFL commissioner Roger Goodell speaks suring his Super Bowl press conference Friday.


NFL commissioner Roger Goodell spoke on a number of topics at his annual Super Bowl press conference on Friday afternoon in Phoenix.

This year, arguably the biggest topic was himself.

Goodell came under fire earlier this season for his handling of the domestic violence investigation of Ravens running back Ray Rice. Goodell didn't deflect any criticism from a room full of reporters on Friday, admitting to some "soul-searching" through a difficult time.

"It has been a tough year on me personally," Goodell said. "It's been a year of, what I would say, humility and learning. We, obviously, as an organization, have gone through adversity, but more importantly it's been adversity for me. That is something where we take that seriously. It's an opportunity for us to get better. It's an opportunity for our organization to get better.

We've all done a lot of soul-searching, starting with yours truly, and we've taken action."

Goodell said the league at first didn't fully understand the domestic violence issues which plagued its teams, but has since brought in experts and instituted a more rigid personal conduct policy. Cardinals team president Michael Bidwill chairs a committee which oversees the issue, and it had its first meeting this week.

"We've made enormous progress," Goodell said. "The things we didn't know and where we were in August is not where we are today. We're in a good place in knowing and learning and having a lot more humility. As an organization and as an individual, it's been a tough year, but a year of great progress. I'm excited about the future."

Goodell touched on many of the top storylines around the NFL, from the current controversies surrounding the Super Bowl to plans for the future:

-- Goodell was asked about Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch and his reticence in speaking to the media. Lynch has shown up for five minutes of each media session this week in order to avoid paying a fine but has refused to relevantly answer questions. The league has fined him multiple times in the past for blowing off his interview duties. "When you're in the NFL, you have an obligation," Goodell said. "An obligation to the fans. It's part of your job. There are things we all have to do in our jobs we might not necessarily want to do."

-- Goodell said the investigation into the alleged deflating of footballs by the Patriots in the AFC championship game is ongoing. He hired an independent investigator to determine why the footballs lost air pressure, and if it was done deliberately. "Whether a competitive advantage was gained is secondary in my mind to whether the rule was violated," Goodell said.

-- Goodell took a moment to thank Bidwill and his family for the work done to bring the Super Bowl back to Arizona. He said the event organizers have done an outstanding job. "To put on an event like this take a lot of people," Goodell said. "This community has wrapped their arms around every opportunity and made the Super Bowl even bigger and better for our fans and the NFL overall. We're thrilled about being here and look forward to coming back."

-- Instant replay could be tinkered with, as the NFL aims to speed up the process of each decision, possibly aided by wireless communication. Replays may also be expanded to penalties if it doesn't bog down the flow of a game. "Fans don't want delays, coaches don't want delays," Goodell said. "They want action and accuracy."

--Goodell said hits to defenseless players were down 68 percent this year and concussions were down 25 percent. The league is going to soon name a chief medical officer to oversee player safety.

--Goodell said possible changes to extra points will continue to be discussed. In the Pro Bowl, the point after was pushed out to the 15-yard-line instead of its customary spot at the 2, and the goalposts were narrowed. Goodell believes they should be more challenging. "The extra point has become virtually automatic," he said.

-- Goodell said he'd prefer every NFL franchise stay in their current market, but admitted there have been feelers out for some to move to Los Angeles. The Rams have been the hottest name, although Goodell said the process isn't far enough along and would have to go to a vote of team owners. "There are teams that are interested but trying to work their issues out locally," Goodell said. "As a league, we haven't gotten to that stage yet."

-- The possibility of expanding the playoffs is still on the table, but it's not a given, as Goodell said the dilution of the regular season and possible interference with college football are potential drawbacks.



This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Injury Report: Week 3 Vs. Rams

Check in on the health of the Cardinals heading into their Week 3 matchup with the Rams

news

Three Big Things: First Rams Week

A look at the top storylines for Sunday's game

news

Island Life Intriguing To Byron Murphy Jr.

Cardinals cornerback scheduled to be free agent after season

news

Rashard Lawrence Takes Young Cancer Patient On Top Golf Trip

Cardinals defensive tackle wanted to bring 'a little happiness'

news

On The Run, Kyler Murray Makes A Difference

It's become indisputable that Cardinals QB has to use his legs to make offense go

news

How To Watch: Rams vs. Cardinals, Week 3

Check out all the ways to watch, listen and live stream the Los Angeles Rams at the Arizona Cardinals on September 25, 2022.

news

Cardinals, Jay Glazer Lead Mental Health Work With MVP Kickoff Event

MVP (Merging Vets and Players) Association helps ex-military and players

news

Cardinals Re-Sign Devon Kennard To Active Roster

Linebacker had been on practice squad

news

Folktales: The Hyphen Wins A House

The quiet running back goes 102 yards for a touchdown and an unbelievable prize

news

You've Got Mail: Rams Week, Part One

Topics include broken plays, Isaiah Simmons, and Murphy on Adams

news

Depth Of Field: Week 2 At Las Vegas

Exploring the game against the Raiders through the lens of the Cardinals team photographer

news

Kyler Murray's 21 Seconds To Score Two Crucial Cardinals Points

Quarterback engineers amazing TD conversion that spurred comeback over Raiders

Advertising