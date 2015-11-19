After "Scary" Moment, Mike Iupati Plans To Play

(ankle) all were back some.

But wide receiver Michael Floyd (hamstring), right guard Jonathan Cooper (knee) and defensive tackle Cory Redding (ankle) all sat out and their availability for Sunday is in jeopardy. Floyd and Cooper at least were on the field doing some rehab during the open portion of practice. Redding was in a walking boot in the locker room.

If Cooper cannot play, Ted Larsen would be the likely replacement, especially if Iupati is available.

"Our whole offense, there's plenty of depth," Goodwin said. "I'm not afraid of anything. Teddy's played, (offensive lineman) Earl (Watford) has played."

Safety Rashad Johnson (ribs) and center Lyle Sendlein (shoulder) remained limited but both are expected to play.

For the Bengals, defensive end Michael Johnson was added to the injury report as DNP with a back problem. He joined No. 1 cornerback Pacman Jones (foot) and defensive tackle Pat Sims (knee). Linebacker Vontaze Burfict (knee) was limited.

EIFERT NEXT TALL TIGHT END ON DECK

Defensive coordinator James Bettcher was clear about how the Cardinals view Bengals tight end Tyler Eifert.

"He's the best tight end we've seen this year," Bettcher said, adding, "we respect his game, but I don't think our guys are going to bow down to that challenge."

Eifert has 40 catches for 460 yards this season. But it's his nine touchdowns – almost all of them coming within the red zone – that catches the attention.

"Whoever is covering him is going to have a tough job," safety Tyrann Mathieu said.

The Cardinals aren't saying who will draw the assignment, but Mathieu has been heavily involved in the coverage of the last two tight ends, both of whom could play: Cleveland's Gary Barnidge and Seattle's Jimmy Graham. The Cards handled both pretty well. Barnidge had seven catches for 53 yards and a touchdown. Graham only had three catches for 41 yards.

All three had/have massive size advantages on Mathieu, who is only 5-9. Barnidge is 6-5, Graham is 6-7, Eifert is 6-6. Not that Bettcher cares.

"Not with Ty, no," Bettcher said. "There are not a lot of things he can't do."