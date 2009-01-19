After the Monday interviews

Coach Ken Whisenhunt held his Monday press conference in front of a few more people than normal. Imagine that. Among the topics he hit upon:

-- He dismissed the concern about Anquan Boldin (as did the players who were asked about it in the locker room). Arguments between players and coaches happen all the time on the sideline, he said. No one seems worried it will be a problem. Q didn't appear in the locker room during availability.

-- Whisenhunt feels the week the Cards spent in Virginia in between the Redskins and Jets games will help the team for its week away from home before the Super Bowl. Whisenhunt said at the time it would be a benefit if the Cards made a Super Bowl, and now he looks like Nostradamus.

-- DE Travis LaBoy (bicep) still needs an MRI, Whisenhunt said, to determine if it is a strain or a tear. Personally, I'm not optimistic.