After Thursday's circus

The media attention intensified Thursday as we moved a little closer to game day. Practice-wise, things didn't change much -- coach Ken Whisenhunt said Anquan Boldin looked a little better than Wednesday, while punter Ben Graham was "limited" because of a groin injury (although there is only so much a punter can do in practice).

Larry Fitzgerald, climbing off the interview podium while being replaced by offensive coordinator Todd Haley, implored Haley to "Throw the deep ball!" as he walked away. The announcement came during the session that QB Kurt Warner is a finalist for NFL Man of the Year (Shouldn't he be in the mix every year?). And Whisenhunt said he and running back Edgerrin James always communicated this year, even when Edge was grumpy about not playing.

That said, Edge had the line of the day, when asked how bad it got when he was barely playing.