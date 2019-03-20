Age Is But A Number For New Cardinal Terrell Suggs

He had seven sacks last season for the Ravens, playing more than 70 percent of the defensive snaps. He played coy with the idea that he could play that many snaps again, lining up across from Chandler Jones as a pass rusher and fitting fellow veteran Brooks Reed into the outside linebacker mix.

"Let's see how much (I've) got left," Suggs said. "We ain't gonna cap it."

"I pray that I can still play football at 35," Jones said. "When I see guys that are playing – not just quarterbacks; not just kickers; not just punters – but when you have a position like defensive end or any defensive position, if you can play past 33, 34, it's a blessing. To see someone like that playing football at a high level still, it's something I try to emulate. Hopefully I can play that long."

Jones, 29, is a baby compared to Suggs. Jones was a one-time teammate of Brady's and said he's actually talked to Brady about his efforts to prolong his career. When it comes to his new teammate, "hopefully I can pick at Terrell Suggs and find out what they are doing to play this long."

Suggs is the active career leader in sacks, ranking in a tie for 13th on the all-time list (although sacks did not become an official NFL statistic until 1982.) An eight-sack season this year would vault him into seventh place ahead of Hall of Famer Jason Taylor; he needs nine to tie Michael Strahan for sixth place.

Suggs said the sacks list was "sorta important" but getting victories with the Cardinals was more important. But that's another area Suggs' age and experience can help. Beyond his on-field work, Suggs knows he can help with advice and knowledge with his younger teammates – which, in this case, is everyone else on the roster.

There are things to accomplish. Suggs' physical skills are still considerable, and his desire to play hasn't waned.