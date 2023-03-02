Will Anderson Humbly Ready To Be Top Draft Pick

That thinking dovetails nicely with the Cardinals' new draft boss.

"Anybody that can disrupt the quarterback is a premium spot," Ossenfort said. "Whether that comes from the outside, the inside, anyone who can get the quarterback off his spot and disrupt timing, who can account for more than one blocker."

NFL Network draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah has Anderson as the second-best player available in the draft, after Georgia's Carter – although those rankings came before Carter's legal troubles went public this week. (Carter returned to the Scouting combine on Thursday after returning to Georgia on Wednesday.)

The idea the Cardinals might trade out of their pick is what will drive much of the early draft narrative.

"If you are asking me, I wouldn't be trading off of either of those two guys," Jeremiah said. "When you look at Jalen Carter, Will Anderson, I probably wouldn't want to get out if I were (the Cardinals), as desperate as they are for defensive linemen. I think those are the two best guys."

Asked about the Cardinals, Anderson said he was excited to see "what the coach did in Philadelphia" – new Cardinals coach Jonathan Gannon – with his edge rushers. Certainly, with a top three edge rush lineup of Cameron Thomas, Myjai Sanders and Markus Golden, the Cardinals could use a premium addition on the edge.

Anderson has five older sisters, all of whom played sports and "molded me into the athlete I am today."

They probably helped make the person too – the guy who is going to get picked very high in April's draft.