Ameer Abdullah And The Cardinals' Twist Of Fate

As the opener beckons, Abdullah is still trying to make his mark in Detroit. He has averaged 4.3 yards per carry on 161 career totes, but ball security issues and injuries have held him back in his first two seasons.

"I think if you look at his numbers in previous years, the first year he was with us, I think you can make a determination on what he can do," Lions coach Jim Caldwell said. "You also saw when he was healthy last year, what he could do. I think that's a pretty good indication."

Caldwell said he was unaware of the Cardinals' high interest level in his running back coming out of the draft.

"I don't tend to watch TV, nor do I tend to read articles about anything dealing with our team other than what's important to us and what's important now to getting ready," Caldwell said. "I know he was attractive to a lot of different teams."

The Lions are still a pass-first offense with the recently-minted Matthew Stafford leading the way, but the Cardinals must pay attention to Abdullah. While Golden has made his name as a pass rusher, he is motivated to slow down the Detroit running game.

"I'm excited to play him, to play that running back," Golden said. "One, he's a good player, and then just the competitor in me, man. I'm excited to play the Detroit Lions, Matt Stafford, but like you were just talking about (with the draft), I'm excited to go out there and go against Abdullah."

It's an interesting mental exercise to consider Abdullah in the backfield with the Cardinals or Johnson and Golden elsewhere. Johnson wondered aloud if another team would have taken as much advantage of his receiving prowess. Golden had fewer doubts.

"Me, man, it was going to work out for me," Golden said. "I feel like no matter where my life would have went or where I played at, it would have worked out for me, because I'm always going to put in the work to do it."

The Lions pick shuttered that butterfly effect. As Abdullah aims for a breakout third season in Detroit, the Cardinals are elated to have their two young stars in the fold.