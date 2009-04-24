An offer for Q, but not "serious"

GM Rod Graves just was on Sports 620 KTAR and acknowledged the Cardinals, as opposed to where the team was Tuesday, had now received one official offer for Anquan Boldin but he said the Cardinals didn't "consider it a serious offer." (Was it the infamous Heap/draft pick package from Baltimore?) Barring some sea change from other teams on draft day, I'm am now believing Boldin will remain a Cardinal going forward. I just don't see any team giving up what the Cards are looking for, and Graves insisted again the Cards' top priority is to keep Boldin and at some point, extend his contract.