An Update After Whiz Talks

Coach Ken Whisenhunt hasn't watched the whole Super Bowl, just bits and pieces. That's no surprise. There is no real reason for him to, even with the game with Pittsburgh coming up Thursday. As he said, it's more important to see how the Steelers approached their first two preseason games last year than the Super Bowl.

Anyway, here are the official injury updates. Beanie Wells says he's been doing some running and cutting, but again, it's a long shot he would play this week. Until he gets back to practice full-time, it's tough to make a judgment. Whisenhunt said Anquan Boldin's issue was a little swelling in his knee, but again, as a vet, no one is going to question Boldin taking a day and there is a chance to practices this afternoon. WR Early Doucet caught a few passes at the beginning of practice and he was feeling good too. It's all but impossible he'll play against Pittsburgh, but Doucet said the Chargers' game the following week is definitely the goal.